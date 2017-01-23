The Life Sciences Report Examines the Inclusion of Sorrento Therapeutics on Streetwise Reports' 2017 Small-Cap Biotech Watchlist

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - January 23, 2017) - The analysts who made the selections for The Life Sciences Report's 2017 Small-Cap Biotech Watchlist laid out their rationales at the Watchlist's launch at the Biotech Showcase in San Francisco on Jan. 11.

Included in this article is: Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ : SRNE)

Raghuram "Ram" Selvaraju of Rodman & Renshaw placed Sorrento Therapeutics on the Watchlist. He noted that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. "is doing some of the most exciting work we see in the antibody space, particularly with its collaboration with the City of Hope." Sorrento is developing candidates "that can go inside the cell and chase the target there wherever it may hide," which has "significant ramifications for overcoming cancer cell resistance to some of the most widely used anti-cancer targeted therapy monoclonal antibodies," Selvaraju said. Sorrento is also in the immunotherapy space, "primarily focused on the development of an allogeneic solution to a cell-based immunotherapy problem." The company, he believes, "is going to provide a rich vein of value-driving catalysts in the year ahead."

