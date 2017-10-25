Life's Time Capsule Services, Inc. Integrates Over a Quarter Million Subscribers

Expects Revenue Generating Activity Throughout the Remainder of the Year

NEWTOWN, CT--(Marketwired - Oct 25, 2017) - Life's Time Capsule Services, Inc. ("Life's Time Capsule") ( OTC PINK : LTCPD), an online data storage and social media company, is pleased to announce that our technical team has integrated the entire customer database from its archival brands, formerly owned by Halitron Inc. ("Halitron") ( OTC PINK : HAON). The company is actively involved in facilitating the conversion of these customers' tangible media to a secure digital format within our system, which is designed in conjunction with Amazon's S3 Network.

We offer a free service with 2G storage, Individual Plan with 50GB for $3.97 per month, Family Plan with 100GB for $7.97 per month and a Professional Plan with 10GB for $3.97 per month. Due to the nature of the heavily weighted 50-to-80-year-old age demographics of this subscriber base, we believe that our paid conversion rate will be extremely high estimated at 20% of the target base while the free service will range between 40% to 50% with incremental sales through a banner advertisement revenue model.

As part of this transition, we are providing turnkey services with full technical and customer support to meet each customer's user interface needs and questions.

This is expected to be an extensive process, which we are excited for the opportunity to provide.

About Life's Time Capsule Services, Inc.

Life's Time Capsule Services, Inc., is an innovative company positioned in the social media and online secure data storage space with unique services built to capture, preserve and share your digital legacy for present and future generations to add to and pass along for centuries to come. Life's Time Capsule offers Individual, Family and Entity Plans, which allow the opportunity to upload and safely store digital images, videos, voice recordings, personal journal entries and all document types from your desktop or mobile device. Your media is automatically kept private, but you may choose to share it with other social media platforms. Each customer is also assigned a personalized, yet customizable URL, which allows the sharing of your media to the audience of your choosing while keeping your remaining files private. To ensure a lifetime of safekeeping and sharing of your digital legacy, Life's Time Capsule Services, Inc., has partnered with Amazon to utilize its renowned cloud storage infrastructure. The mobile app, available in iTunes and Google Play stores, makes it convenient and easy to securely upload media stored on your phone for backup and sharing. It has both free and fee-based services as a service option.

The company is soon to introduce new platforms serving both the consumer and commercial markets.

About Halitron, Inc.

Halitron, Inc., ( OTC : HAON) a holding company, is focused on acquiring sales, marketing, and manufacturing businesses, and then rolling them into an efficient, low-cost operating infrastructure. Management targets operating entities that can either benefit from current operating infrastructure or operate autonomously and offer an additional product or service to scale existing operations. Halitron, Inc, owns 2,805,750 restricted common shares of LTCP as well as 100% of Preferred Stock C of LTCP.

