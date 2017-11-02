Life's Time Capsule Services, Inc. Launches Marketplace

Building and Promoting Your Professional Brand

NEWTOWN, CT--(Marketwired - Nov 2, 2017) - Life's Time Capsule Services, Inc. ("Life's Time Capsule,") ( OTC PINK : LTCPD), an online data storage and social media company, is pleased to introduce Life's Time Capsule's MarketPlace as part of its ever-growing suite of products.

The MarketPlace is a nation-wide search directory created to feature the "Best Of" businesses, professionals and job seekers within local markets across the country.

When new graduates and current professionals are entering the job market, or looking for a change, Life Time Capsule's Marketplace offers a product that will give individuals a leading advantage.

Since the evolution of social media, employers are using channels like Facebook, Google+, Twitter and Instagram to learn more about their prospective employees.

Until now, there has not been a portal that one can utilize to highlight only their professional qualities and character relating to interests and skills required for a particular occupation, while leaving out the nonsense that can come across as a negative trait to a potential employer.

Life's Time Capsule's MarketPlace is a tool that differentiates the individual and builds their brand to stand out by depicting a more professional picture of one's character while, at the same time, and in addition to a LinkedIn environment, promotes their passions, skills and interests, through the use of photo, video, voice recordings and documents.

Here is an example of how one's professional capsule appears.

https://www.lifestimecapsule.com/public/oliviasteele

http://marketplace.lifestimecapsule.com/listing/drake-white/

The user's professional capsule, or profile, has connectivity from the national search directory, SEO services that dramatically increase search rankings, enhancement of the individual's or business' social media presence through SEO techniques linked to the professional capsule, video channels dedicated to promoting the professional and increased traffic to the user's website or professional capsule through their MarketPlace listing.

After multiple years of development and identifying millions of prospects in need of promoting themselves professionally and building their personal brand, Life's Time Capsule's MarketPlace has a new and innovative solution to offer.

Our channels of distribution include direct relationships with workforce agencies and a digital marketing campaign.

This new offering, priced at $3.97 per month, will provide a substantial residual revenue stream with the highest margins from our suite of services. We are projecting a $1M per month revenue stream by the third quarter of 2018, which is based on our goal of 250,000 subscribers over the next twelve months, followed by over 500,000 subscribers over a period of 24 months.

With over a decade of experience in search engine optimization and brand building, we are confident in our ability to grow a sizable client base seeking a means to stand out from a crowded field of professionals and service providers.

