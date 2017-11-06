Life's Time Capsule Services, Inc. Symbol Change Back to LTCP From LTCPD

Effecting the Completion of the 20 Day Period Following its Forward Split

NEWTOWN, CT--(Marketwired - Nov 6, 2017) - Life's Time Capsule Services, Inc. ("Life's Time Capsule,") ( OTC PINK : LTCP), an online data storage and social media company, is pleased to announce that following the completion of 20 days since its forward split had occurred, its symbol has changed back to LTCP from LTCPD.

Management is proud to have successfully navigated the process of the board approved forward stock split, which was announced on October 9, 2017.

Management is also very excited about the Company's progress and its recent announcements while it is proud to notice the shareholders benefiting from a more actively traded stock.

About Life's Time Capsule Services, Inc.

Life's Time Capsule Services, Inc., is an innovative company positioned in the social media and online secure data storage space with unique services built to capture, preserve and share your digital legacy for present and future generations to add to and pass along for centuries to come. Life's Time Capsule offers Individual, Family and Entity Plans, which allow the opportunity to upload and safely store digital images, videos, voice recordings, personal journal entries and all document types from your desktop or mobile device. Your media is automatically kept private, but you may choose to share it with other social media platforms. Each customer is also assigned a personalized, yet customizable URL, which allows the sharing of your media to the audience of your choosing while keeping your remaining files private. To ensure a lifetime of safekeeping and sharing of your digital legacy, Life's Time Capsule Services, Inc., has partnered with Amazon to utilize its renowned cloud storage infrastructure. The mobile app, available in iTunes and Google Play stores, makes it convenient and easy to securely upload media stored on your phone for backup and sharing. It has both free and fee-based services as a service option.

The company is soon to introduce new platforms serving both the consumer and commercial markets.

About Halitron, Inc.

Halitron, Inc., a holding company, is focused on acquiring sales, marketing, and manufacturing businesses, and then rolling them into an efficient, low-cost operating infrastructure. Management targets operating entities that can either benefit from current operating infrastructure or operate autonomously and offer an additional product or service to scale existing operations. Halitron, Inc. owns 56,115,000 restricted common shares of LTCP as well as 100% of Preferred Stock C of LTCP.

To learn more about our business model, please visit: http://halitroninc.com

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.