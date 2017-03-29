Lifesize Appoints Tom Cameron as Chief Revenue Officer

AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - March 29, 2017) - Lifesize®, a global innovator of video conferencing technology, today announced Tom Cameron as chief revenue officer. In this new role, Cameron will drive the global sales organization and go-to-market strategy to broaden the reach of the Lifesize cloud-based video communication service, HD cameras and phone systems.

"To capitalize on the increased interest in and adoption of SaaS-based conferencing and collaboration solutions, we sought a leader whose passion for selling aligned with our core values of Customer Obsession and Making Everyday Matter," said Craig Malloy, CEO at Lifesize. "We found that drive and determination in Tom, and look forward to leveraging his expertise to further scale the Lifesize global sales organization. Tom's proven track record of leading international go-to-market efforts in a cloud-based environment fits our aggressive growth trajectory and will no doubt help us continue to quickly expand our customer base."

As CRO, Cameron will oversee Lifesize global sales, sales development and the channel management team. Prior to joining Lifesize, Cameron served as chief revenue officer for SaaS companies Act-on Software, a marketing automation company, and Cloudwords, a project management software provider for global marketing. Cameron previously held vice president of sales roles at Buzzsaw and Autodesk.

"I am excited to join an incredibly high-performing, customer-centric organization," said Cameron. "My goal is to build on the impressive growth Lifesize has achieved over the last two-and-a-half years and reach new heights by further aligning and scaling our sales efforts to create long-term, revenue-generating customer relationships."

