Lifesize Names Bobby Beckmann as Chief Technology Officer

AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - February 28, 2017) - Lifesize®, a global innovator of video conferencing technology, today announced Bobby Beckmann as chief technology officer. In his new role, Beckmann will focus on aligning the company's strategic product engineering and business objectives to deliver continued innovation, scalability and reliability to the Lifesize cloud-based video communication service, HD cameras and phone systems.

"Virtual collaboration, BYOD trends and security concerns require conferencing and collaboration technologies to be more flexible, secure and scalable than ever before," said Craig Malloy, CEO at Lifesize. "For more than a year, Bobby has been a key player in developing our cloud-based video conferencing application and helping Lifesize address the needs of the modern meeting environment and collaboration culture. As CTO, Bobby will play a critical role in continuing to develop and enhance Lifesize technology to deliver a truly intuitive conferencing and collaboration experience that surprises and delights our customers."

Most recently, Beckmann served as vice president of service software for Lifesize, a role in which he led engineering teams responsible for the cloud-based Lifesize application. Prior to Lifesize, Beckmann served as CTO and vice president of engineering at Bloomfire, where he managed worldwide software engineering and product development efforts. Beckmann also previously held engineering leadership positions at OneID, Inc. and Optaros.

"The rapidly growing cloud-based audio, web and video conferencing market drives vendors to push for innovation at light speed," said Beckmann. "With a holistic, integrated collaboration solution consisting of hardware, software and service, Lifesize is uniquely positioned to equip organizations of any size with easy-to-use, high-value video communication. As CTO, I look forward to contributing in new and expanded ways to help Lifesize build on its legacy of innovation and recent momentum as we usher in the next chapter of the company's success."

