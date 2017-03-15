Lifesize Wins Prestigious Frost & Sullivan Strategy and Innovation Award 2016

Noted market research firm ranks cloud-based video conferencing provider tops in EMEA

AUSTIN, TX and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - March 15, 2017) - Lifesize®, a global innovator of video conferencing technology, announced today that it has received Frost & Sullivan's 2016 Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award in the European video conference market segment. The company was chosen after an extensive evaluation of suppliers, ranking them across 10 criteria that address strategy innovation and customer impact.

"As a leading innovator, Lifesize delivers a superior video conferencing experience across users and locations, utilizing different endpoints, and on a range of platforms," noted Frost & Sullivan Industry Analyst Vaishno Devi. "These product and service advantages have entrenched Lifesize's reputation as a reliable service provider in the intensely competitive video conferencing services market."

Lifesize scored a 9.3 out of a possible 10, the highest in the industry. Frost & Sullivan researchers praised the company for its bold move to a cloud-based offering and its excellent execution, and cited Lifesize's commitment to high quality, reliable, and secure service made possible through unique technology developments and product features, as well as its hosting and deployment strategies. In addition, the company's passionate dedication to customer service was noted as yet another differentiator.

According to the report, "Frost & Sullivan's independent analysis of the Video Conferencing market clearly shows that Lifesize's focus on an end-to-end offering, including product development, cloud service provisioning, and a strong partner ecosystem gives it an upper hand against the competition."

"We're proud to be recognized by a firm with such renowned credibility and influence. The results underscore our commitment to provide the best quality, easiest to use and highest value cloud-based video conferencing software and hardware available. Our success in Europe to date demonstrates the effectiveness of our strategy, and we look forward to continuing to lead the market in wider spread adoption of cloud-based video conferencing," said Craig Malloy, Lifesize CEO and Founder.

Frost & Sullivan noted that the company's performance is especially important as the video conferencing market shifts to a cloud-based model, a trend that Lifesize has led since 2014. The firm forecasts that segment of the market to grow at a CAGR of 20.2% between 2014 and 2019, citing the technology's ability to provide "elastic scalability and flexibility to integrate a variety of software video clients with existing video endpoints and infrastructure components at a reduced cost."

"By acknowledging the importance of cloud services as an essential service delivery and consumption model in video conferencing and making strategic moves to expand the usability and use cases, Lifesize is excelling in this market," the report concluded.

