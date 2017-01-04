Lifestyle Expert Erin Condren Offers Optimized Organization to Start the New Year in Style and on Track

Erin Condren offers the perfect tools to keep you stylized, organized and on top of your 2017 goals

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - January 04, 2017) - Erin Condren, lifestyle maven and Chief Style Officer behind erincondren.com, started her business by personalizing and customizing home and office stationery, cards and stickers, growing to become the leader in high-style yet high-function lifestyle planning. Today, with the company's vast product assortment of the LifePlanner™ Stylized Organizers, notebooks, journals, office products and accessories for both home and on the go, Erin Condren continues to lead the way in stylized organization.

January is nationally recognized as Organizational Month, the ideal time to take control and set achievable goals for the year. Erin Condren celebrates this motivational month by presenting the perfect tools to conquer time management, organization, balance and productivity, all while doing so in-style. By also bringing personalization and colorful designs into everyday home and office products, any ordinary task becomes extraordinary with a little inspiration along the way. There is truly no better time than the New Year to set and accomplish your goals.

Condren, who has gained an enthusiastic following for her line of organizational products, combines functionality and aesthetic appeal to simplify life in a stylish way. Whimsical fonts and vivid color combinations make the look and feel of her line truly one-of-a-kind. "My belief is always 'let's get it done so we can have some fun,' so I essentially built my company around ways in which customers can celebrate today and be in the moment, yet plan for tomorrow," explained Condren.

The LifePlanner™, Condren's flagship product starting at $55, offers countless customization choices like hand selected metallic coils, hourly, vertical and horizontal layouts, and the ability to personalize planners with names and stickers created specifically for personal activities for life so it truly suits everyone's needs. All LifePlanners™ are also created with interchangeable covers to offer a new look at any time. A new cover can be selected to easily swap out motivational quotes or photos to add the most current designs to stay on trend and on focus with a refreshing new look. Still not sure which book will suit your look? Take a closer look at the different options we offer here.

An array of accessories are sure to complete your LifePlanner™ look. Markers ($10), Creative Coloring Book ($12), Pins ($6), Journals ($20) Dashboards, Stationery ($1.50) and Stickers ($3) galore. Starting at only $2, there is sure to be something for everyone and everything on your to-do list. Say goodbye to boring organization and say hello to stylized optimization.

"People just love the spirit of the New Year to start fresh, set their intentions for life, perhaps create some resolutions and what better way than to provide the tools to help maintain those new goals and remain inspired throughout the year," explained Condren. "Over time I've realized people plan differently, take notes in specific ways and some like color while others prefer a more muted tone so every time we create new designs we offer a little something for everyone," she said.

Condren's collection of calendars are sure to ease your endless to-do lists. The Jumbo Calendar ($28) adds flare and functionality to any space, and easily flips to start a fresh month. The Metallic Tabletop Calendar ($12) keeps your desk stylized, while ensuring you don't have to memorize every upcoming date. The mesmerizing Monthly Deskpad ($25) offers a simplistic pull and peel function to easily move from one month to the next. Last but not least, the Reversible Quote Calendar ($56), combined with a set of Wet Erase Markers ($12), paints the perfect planning picture for those with constantly changing plans. Simply write, then swipe when plans change!

About Erin Condren: After finding herself a stay-at-home mom to twins, balancing cabin fever and a fluctuating sleep schedule, Erin Condren began designing and printing custom note cards from her home office to give as gifts for family and friends. With the launch of an official website in 2005, www.erincondren.com, her products spread like wildfire, brokering partnerships and collections with Staples, Target, Shutterfly, and TinyPrints and has doubled annual sales year after year through 2015. With features on "The Today Show," "Ellen," "E! News" and countless magazines and celebrity endorsements, Erin Condren's personalized paper business aims to make every day stylized, organized and personalized. Our other tagline is: more than schedule each day, celebrate each day

