LIG Assets Acquires BGTV Direct Worldwide Media Solutions

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - Apr 20, 2017) - LIG Assets, Inc. ( OTC PINK : LIGA) (also known as the "Leader in Green Assets" or "LIGA") announced today the Company continues its growth model by acquiring strategic partner BGTV Direct, a product sales and media company, to its multi-company acquisition plans and corporate portfolio of assets. BGTV Direct posted gross revenues of approximately $2 million in both 2015 and 2016 and provides an immediate source of revenue for LIGA without compromising its ability to capitalize and proceed with its current projects. The addition of BGTV provides a natural and powerful tool to promote and enhance LIGA's primary sustainability real estate and products projects already in progress. With the acquisition of BGTV Direct - Worldwide Media Solutions, LIGA has taken a major step forward in the expansion of the Company's sales network and media based platforms in addition to the established revenue sources BGTV Direct brings into LIG Assets, Inc. that will be reflected in the 2nd Quarter financial statement.

The corporate structure of the acquisition was extremely innovative and creative -- requiring no dilution or selling of LIGA stock to accommodate, thus implementing Chairman of the Board Aric Simons' strategy for growth will serve as a paradigm for future LIGA acquisitions, mergers, spin-offs and dividends for LIGA shareholders. The details of LIGA's new acquisition model will be presented at the upcoming LIGA 2017 Sustainability Impact Conference already scheduled for later this year. BGTV Direct's CEO, Marvin Baker, states, "The Acquisition model provided by Aric Simons and LIGA is pioneering and brilliant -- and makes this a very lucrative win-win for both companies."

Continuing LIGA's expansion into the product based retail markets with Earth Revival, LLC and as a result of LIGA's sustainable residential and commercial developments -- and the high demand for use and purchase by individual consumers and outside companies for the full line of sustainable and renewable products and systems that go into those houses and structures, LIGA now has several different revenue sources in several different sectors to several global consumer bases. By adding BGTV Direct's multi-media platforms, LIGA can now expand their marketing and sales of the Company's full catalogue of products and services to consumers on a global scale in addition to the products and technologies the Company is already selling that were developed and produced by the Health Products Division.

LIG Assets Chairman of the Board, Aric Simons, states, "The structure for the acquisition of BGTV Direct allows LIGA to immediately and exponentially increase our revenue without creating a debt that inhibits growth of our primary sustainable homes, materials and wellness products. The inclusion of BGTV as a LIGA asset immediately and substantially improves our shareholder value. Further, this provides the Company a valuable tool for branding and growing our product reach through BGTV's expansive multi-media resources. LIGA is employing a strategy to grow in a measured, calculated manner, creating a solid foundation for the accelerated expansion that optimizes our growth goals and shareholder value for our investors. LIGA's investor base is our greatest asset and I will always place rewarding, protecting and maximizing our shareholders investment as the primary goal of the Company. LIGA is on a path to make a major impact in our target market and we would not be in this position without the patience, input and faith of the investors we serve."

BGTV Direct provides worldwide media solutions and a unique NTR advertiser supported content across Television, Radio, Mobile and numerous additional electronic advertising platforms. LIGA's acquisition of BGTV Direct provides valuable synergies that will expand LIGA's new media reach into the social media, eCommerce and traditional media platforms.

Marvin Baker, CEO of BGTV Direct, LLC., explains, "The acquisition by LIGA and then the corporate restructuring of BGTV as LIGA Chairman Aric Simons plans, will be revolutionary and very profitable for all involved." Baker continues, "This is a unique business development structure, unlike anything I've ever seen, that could benefit privately held companies like mine. I truly believe that with this acquisition and how Aric (Simons) is planning to benefit both of our companies may not only be 'unique' but in many ways historical in the way it can change the acquisition landscape. I am so confident in LIGA and Chairman Simons' 'new' business model and our plans for both companies, I have personally acquired over 100 million shares of LIGA common stock on the open market."

Aric Simons continued, "The acquisition of BGTV Direct by LIG Assets will allow us to accelerate our business model and provide our Company instant revenues. We have been developing and establishing outside business opportunities for a long time, and this is just the first of many deals LIGA plans to continue making towards its development and access across several sectors and on an International scale. LIG Assets and myself bring a deep knowledge of structuring corporate deals that works seamlessly for each company and ultimately as our partners and shareholders will see for themselves, will generate a great valuation. By combining both companies, it provides our shareholders with a company that now is generating several millions of dollars and will also expedite our other revenue streams. This is only the beginning of a long and successful relationship and the planned rapid growth of LIGA internally and externally as a global company and brand."

About BGTV Direct, LLC. -- Worldwide Media Solutions:

BGTV Direct focuses on original content and brands that deliver results on their worldwide syndication and advertising platforms. BGTV Direct and its broadcast and syndication partners are powered by NTR advertiser supported content across television, radio, mobile, Internet and other electronic advertising platforms. BGTV Direct currently has offices and sales teams in Nashville, Las Vegas, New York and Santa Barbara/Silicon Valley with plans to open new offices in the New England region and Florida in the near future. For more information please visit www.bgtvdirect.com

About LIG Assets, Inc.:

LIG Assets, Inc. in association with Robert Plarr is the emerging "Leader in Green Assets" -- focused on exclusive green, renewable energy and sustainable homes, living systems, technologies and components to be utilized in the residential and commercial real estate acquisition and development projects currently under way and now individual product sales, as well as rapid expansion into other sectors via acquisitions, mergers and joint venture partnerships. LIG Assets, Inc. trades on the pink sheets under the ticker symbol "LIGA". For additional information about LIG Assets, Inc., Robert Plarr, and/or more information about and how to purchase Plarr's exclusive homes, structures, products and technologies or to subscribe online to LIGA's free Shareholder Newsletter for regular updates and alerts regarding important Company developments, please visit the Company's website at www.LeaderInGreenAssets.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's filings on file at www.OTCMarkets.com.