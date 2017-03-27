LIG Assets, Inc. and BGTV Direct to Launch National Real Estate Media Advertising Firm

This will provide LIGA with a huge competitive advantage and opportunity for significant growth and market presence

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - Mar 27, 2017) - LIG Assets, Inc. ( OTC PINK : LIGA) (also known as the "Leader in Green Assets" or "LIGA") and BGTV Direct, LLC. -- Worldwide Media Solutions will create a nationwide real estate media advertising division placing original content advertising segments on television, radio, cable and print mediums focused on serving state, regional and national realty professionals, Brokerages and franchises -- in addition, BGTV will also provide LIGA with marketing opportunities for the Company's residential and commercial real estate development projects directly to consumers and real estate professionals and organizations across the country as well as single target markets where the Company's developments will be built and sold.

BGTV Direct, LLC. -- Worldwide Media Solutions will provide all the necessary operational funding, staffing and management of the entire project. BGTV Direct has all the expertise and experience to ensure the success and objectives of the project as well as direct relationships with all the major television, cable, radio and print media venues the firm will be utilizing to provide real estate professionals and organizations with original content advertising segments in their respective markets from local to nationwide audiences across the country.

Due to BGTV Direct's long standing relationships with all the major television, cable, radio and print sources across the country, BGTV is able to secure prime advertising slots at a tremendous discount -- those reduced advertising rates can then be passed on to potential clients, providing LIGA a huge advantage over their competitors, as well as affording LIGA tremendously discounted advertising costs to market and sell LIGA and Plarr's residential and commercial real estate sustainable development projects nationwide via multiple media sources.

Marvin Baker, CEO of BGTV Direct LLC. -- Worldwide Media Solutions states, "What we want LIGA shareholders to realize is the bigger picture here. Our primary purpose is to establish and develop a mutually beneficial business relationship with the entire nationwide network of real estate professionals, from the country's largest franchises, down to local market sales professionals -- so instead of LIGA going to them with their real estate development projects, they will now be approaching LIGA with their real estate projects and opportunities -- the secondary purpose of establishing a real estate media advertising firm is to create an additional revenue stream for the company. LIGA's and Plarr's stated intentions from the beginning have been to partner, acquire and/or develop residential and commercial real estate projects throughout North America. This new multi-media solution will literally reach every realty marketing and sales professional and organization, coast to coast, enabling LIGA extraordinary reach to the real estate market."

Real estate professionals representing America's largest international franchises down to individual Brokerages and sales professionals are relying more and more on digital, cable, radio, print and television mediums to create exposure for their inventory, industry, franchises, Brokerages and agents not just nationally and regionally, but also in their respective local markets. LIGA's nationwide real estate media advertising network will allow them all to place original content in literally any national, regional or local market of their choosing at an affordable cost, and as the Company anticipates, well below their current costs thanks to BGTV's access to reduced advertising rates that can be passed on to our customers. LIGA will now be able to provide the same advertising segments, in the same markets currently being used by the real estate industry, organizations and professionals across the country at rates probably well below what they are currently paying for those exact same venues. This will provide LIGA with a huge competitive advantage and opportunity for significant growth and market presence.

LIG Assets President, Charles Gambino emphasizes, "Our real estate media advertising division is just phase one of our intended rapid expansion into a full service and independent media advertising subsidiary for LIG Assets that will provide multi media advertising services for not only LIGA but any company seeking to market and sell their own individual products and services -- creating further revenues for LIG Assets and increasing overall corporate value for the Company and our shareholders." Gambino further states, "Starting with a real estate marketing and sales division is only the first step and the most effective way to immediately begin marketing and selling LIGA and Plarr's residential and commercial real estate developments. We are building our own in-house team of sales professionals, generating immediate sales and revenues, while developing a direct relationship with the national network of real estate professionals."

Marvin Baker further states, "Robert Plarr and LIGA's unique and exceptional homes, structures, products and technologies basically sell themselves -- but now that we helped LIGA establish and incorporated an in-house television, radio and print media advertising firm, not just for the Realty industry but for their real estate projects, BGTV Direct can now help take LIGA to a whole new level in the Company's development of residential and commercial real estate on a nationwide level.

LIG Assets and BGTV Direct will provide further details to shareholders and interested parties about the real estate media advertising firm and services in the very near future via news releases, LIGA's Shareholder Newsletter and Company website.

About LIG Assets, Inc.:

LIG Assets, Inc. in association with Robert Plarr is the emerging "Leader in Green Assets" -- is focused on exclusive green, renewable energy and sustainable homes, living systems, technologies and components to be utilized in the residential and commercial real estate acquisition and development projects currently under way and now individual product sales, as well as rapid expansion into other sectors via acquisitions, mergers and joint venture partnerships. LIG Assets, Inc. trades on the pink sheets under the ticker symbol "LIGA." For additional information about LIG Assets, Inc., Robert Plarr, and/or more information about and how to purchase Plarr's exclusive homes, structures, products and technologies or to subscribe online to LIGA's free Shareholder Newsletter for regular updates and alerts regarding important Company developments, please visit the Company's website at www.LeaderInGreenAssets.com

About BGTV Direct, LLC. -- Worldwide Media Solutions:

BGTV Direct focuses on original content and brands that deliver results on their worldwide syndication and advertising platforms. BGTV Direct and its broadcast and syndication partners are powered by NTR advertiser supported content across television, radio, mobile, Internet and other electronic advertising platforms. BGTV Direct currently has offices and sales teams in Nashville, Las Vegas, New York and Santa Barbara/Silicon Valley with plans to open new offices in the New England region and Florida in the near future. For more information please visit www.bgtvdirect.com

About Robert Plarr and LIGA's Homes:

Robert Plarr, famed environmental pioneer, visionary and entrepreneur in the green and sustainable sectors has been building, researching and promoting sustainable and renewable homes, systems and technologies since the 1970's. In 2002 Robert integrated the most advanced technologies at the time to create one of the world's first completely off-grid self-sustaining homes -- with an indoor rain forest. Robert personally tested over 200 green and sustainable technologies to create the ultimate green living experience. Robert was also co-owner of the world's first green and sustainable amusement and water parks that included the world's largest privately owned windmill. Since then Robert has worked with some of the world's leading scientists to create his exclusive "Science of Sustainable Integration" -- known worldwide as the "Plarr's Living Green Structure System."

Robert has recently teamed up with LIG Asset's Inc. (LIGA) The Leader in Green Assets to provide the world with some of the most advanced green and sustainable homes, systems and technology on the planet. The homes Robert and LIG Asset's plan to build together will be affordable to the masses and 100% fully sustainable -- utilizing 100's of technologies capable of providing oxygen, medicine, water and food. A first in the United States! Robert's homes have been compared to an in-home wellness center as well as an "insurance policy" against natural disasters -- producing its own energy, recycling its own waste, growing its own food and producing its own pure water - the ultimate insurance and safety policy for you and your family.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's filings on file at www.OTCMarkets.com.