LIG Assets, Inc. Announces Creation and Ownership Interest of Earth Revival LLC with Leading Environmentalists, Doctors and Scientists

LIG Assets, Inc. (LIGA) has become a Member of a newly formed business entity, Earth Revival LLC, with famed environmentalist Robert Plarr and other leaders in stem cell therapy, sustainable sciences and medical treatment; LIGA Now Listed as "OTC Pink Current Information" at OTC Markets

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - Apr 17, 2017) - LIG Assets, Inc. ( OTC PINK : LIGA) (also known as the "Leader in Green Assets" or "LIGA") announced today that LIGA has a 20% interest in a new business entity, Earth Revival, with famed environmentalist and sustainable pioneer Robert Plarr and other leaders in sustainable solutions in the state of Tennessee where LIG Assets, Inc. will relocate the Company's new corporate headquarters to later this year. While the official formation of the new Limited Liability Company was completed on April 9th, 2017, the concept of Earth Revival LLC was discussed in detail by several speakers (who also are Members of the new entity) at the recent LIGA 2016 - Sustainability Impact Conference hosted by LIG Assets this past November at the Nashville Entrepreneur Center in Downtown Nashville, Tennessee.

LIGA Chairman of the Board, Aric Simons, states, "Earth Revival is truly composed of some of the greatest minds in sustainability -- from healthy buildings to groundbreaking medical and well-being treatments and innovative, superior building products. LIGA is primarily responsible for real estate development and construction, but each Division of the Company works symbiotically with each other. For example, LIGA is already selling products that are developed and produced by the Health Products Division. Also, while Medical personnel will administer stem cell treatments, LIGA will construct health centers that ensure a safe environment most conducive for recovery and healing. Earth Revival utilizes state-of-the-art technology developed by doctors, scientists and environmentalists who care about more than just profit -- they care about the planet and the people who inhabit it. As proof, a portion of all net profits will be donated to Charitable Organizations dedicated to the promotion of environmental and wellness causes. That said, we expect the venture to be extraordinarily profitable and the early feedback supports this conclusion. LIGA is excited and honored to be associated with Earth Revival and its fellow Members."

Although Earth Revival LLC is newly formed, the various components of the Company have been working together and are turnkey ready to produce revenue. Earth Revival LLC will be comprised of five separate, yet directly connected divisions, each working closely with and in support of each other:

[1] Stem Cell / Health & Wellness Centers; the development and application of cutting edge, state of the art, stem cell research, therapy and technology "Wellness Centers" LIGA in association with Earth Revival plans to build together across the country and eventually around the world. A primary goal of the "Wellness Centers" will be to deliver affordable stem cell technologies and applications directly to patients and care giver facilities.

The first facility currently being developed is, "Annie's Home" -- planning to be a state of the art stem cell therapy and technology, "Health & Wellness Center" specifically designed by Robert Plarr for the treatment of many degenerative diseases including ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis) / Lou Gehrig's Disease patients. The concept and purpose of "Annie's Home" was discussed at the recent LIGA 2016 - Sustainability Impact Conference hosted last November in Nashville by LIG Assets, Inc. The facility is the first of its kind in the world and will be the model for all future clinics Plarr and LIGA plan to build together across North America. Robert Plarr and senior members of LIGA management are already in negotiations and working closely with the ALS Association. http://www.alsa.org/

"Annie's Home" will be a demonstration and model of how the stem cell, medical, construction materials, real estate development and charitable branches will work together by optimizing the Company's resources and technological capacity to improve the lives of those with ALS, Parkinson's, MS and other degenerative diseases while helping to grow Earth Revival LLC as a leading Company for transformative medical treatments by creating sustainable "Health & Wellness Centers" featuring cutting edge Stem Cell Therapy around the world.

[2] Health Products; Including Oxygen Hydration Machines, Hydrogen Inhalers, Medicinal Mushrooms Mixes, Oxygenating Vortexes as well as "Floating Beds" -- LIGA through combined sales staff of LIGA and Robert Plarr's organization.

The Medical Mushrooms, thanks to their numerous science-based benefits, from reducing inflammation to destroying cancer cells and boosting immune response, will be an integral part of the Company's product line. The potential of just this one product is enormous.

[3] Building Materials and Products; Which will include the manufacturing, selling and use in LIGA's construction projects, geo-polymers which deliver highly sustainable and attractive building material made 100% from recycled waste product primarily from coal plants, Magnesium Oxide Boards which replace traditional drywall and concrete with superior insulated mold resistant, fire resistant and water resistant pre-fabricated boards and light gauge steel products and materials, which replaces traditional lumber framing that is susceptible to environmental decay and termite destruction.

[4] "Science of Sustainable Integration"; Known worldwide as the "Plarr's Living Green Structure System" -- Creating unique homes and structures that are fully sustainable, mold and toxic free. Literally everything that goes into Robert's homes is purified, including the materials, food and water. The plumbing is based on a wetlands system and the homes include horizontal growing towers that produce pure fruit and vegetables. The homes are ideal for living in the healthiest sustainable environment possible and are suited and designed for mass appeal and provides a superior living environment for the young, the elderly, families, the healthy or those recovering from illness.

[5] Real Estate Acquisition and Development; Providing the world with the most advanced green and sustainable homes, commercial developments, systems and technology on the planet that are affordable to the masses and 100% fully sustainable -- utilizing 100's of technologies capable of providing their own oxygen, medicine, water and food. The developments in conjunction with the products detailed above will create a disruptive and revolutionary paradigm for the future of real estate development.

LIGA is currently upgrading its Corporate website to reflect the new changes occurring with the Company recently (www.LeaderinGreenAssets.com). The revised website should be available next week -- LIGA encourages its investors, potential investors and potential partners to visit our website to view developments related to Earth Revival LLC. LIGA also plans on releasing details in the near future for its second annual LIGA 2017 - Sustainability Impact Conference to be held at the Nashville Entrepreneurial Center where representatives of Earth Revival LLC, several of whom spoke last year, will be presenting information and updates in their area of expertise.

About LIG Assets, Inc.:

LIG Assets, Inc. in association with Robert Plarr is the emerging "Leader in Green Assets" -- focused on exclusive green, renewable energy and sustainable homes, living systems, technologies and components to be utilized in the residential and commercial real estate acquisition and development projects currently under way and now individual product sales, as well as rapid expansion into other sectors via acquisitions, mergers and joint venture partnerships. LIG Assets, Inc. trades on the pink sheets under the ticker symbol "LIGA". For additional information about LIG Assets, Inc., Robert Plarr, and/or more information about and how to purchase Plarr's exclusive homes, structures, products and technologies or to subscribe online to LIGA's free Shareholder Newsletter for regular updates and alerts regarding important Company developments, please visit the Company's website at www.LeaderInGreenAssets.com

