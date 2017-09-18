LIG Assets, Inc., Announces Launch of New Wholly-Owned Subsidiary and Secures $1.7 Million Steel Framing Contract

NASHVILLE, TN--(Marketwired - Sep 18, 2017) - LIG Assets, Inc. ( OTC PINK : LIGA) (also known as the "Leader in Green Assets" or "LIGA") announced today the Company has formed and officially launched its new wholly-owned subsidiary, LIG Developments, LLC., and incorporated the new entity under the LIG Assets corporate umbrella. The new LIGA brand is a steel framing manufacturing and design entity soon to transform into a full service manufacturing, sales and construction company. LIG Assets is also pleased to announce the Company has already secured a 1.7 million dollar steel framing contract for an exciting new condominium project set to commence framing in the Dallas, TX area shortly. The initial deposit of approximately $162,000 US has already been received and LIGD has also secured the required insurance/performance bond for the project. LIGA Chairman Aric Simons states, "We are very excited about this initial steel framing contract and we have also received preliminary awards for other projects for steel framing and comprehensive construction projects. Our network of hedge fund investors and developers is extensive and coupled with the exponential level of demand for strong, steel based construction ensures a rapidly growing and sustainable pipeline for future expansion. Additional information about the initial project, including names of developers and photos showing progress along with the precise address will be released shortly. In addition, future manufacturing and construction contracts as well as LIGA's business agenda in Texas will be released by the Company via additional news releases in the near future.

As the devastating damage to property, livelihoods and lives in the states of Texas and Florida due to recent hurricanes Harvey and Irma have made abundantly clear, the country and the world are ready for and in desperate need of hurricane, flood and other disaster resistant construction materials and structures -- and LIGA is ready and able to fill that need with LIGA and Robert Plarr's exclusive materials, systems and structures. LIGA's unique homes and commercial developments utilize specially designed and manufactured recycled "element resistant" steel framing, in addition to toxic free magnesium oxide building materials and panels that are 100% mold, fungus, termite and rot resistant and fire resistant against temperatures up to 3500 degrees Fahrenheit as well as Plarr's exclusive "maximum rated" R-60 insulation -- combining to create disaster resistant materials and structures that can withstand up to a 7.5 magnitude earthquake and sustained gale force winds up to 175 MPH while negating damage caused by rain and flood exposure. With the addition of Plarr's green and renewable systems and products, LIGA is now capable of providing affordable, fully sustainable and disaster resistant living environments -- exactly what the world needs and is looking for. LIGA will be at the forefront of this new and improved direction for the green, sustainable and construction sectors, and LIGA is ready to provide these materials and structures where they are currently and desperately needed the most; in the states of Texas and Florida. LIGA looks forward to working very closely with local, state, federal and disaster relief agencies to provide materials and structures that negate the damaging effects caused by natural disasters as the rebuilding process begins in those states recently affected by them.

LIG Developments is currently is in final search stage for offices and manufacturing facility in the Dallas area to manage and implement the Company's business and manufacturing operations for the entire state of Texas. LIG Developments will also manage all manufacturing and construction projects throughout the entire United States involving LIGA and Robert Plarr's materials and systems, including but not limited to the mass production, sales and use of steel framing units, magnesium oxide boards, LIGA's exclusive R-60 insulation materials and other Plarr systems to be used in the Company's future construction projects and direct to consumer sales.

Chairman Simons further states, "I would like to convey my heartfelt prayers and personal best wishes to all of those affected by recent hurricanes Harvey and Irma that have so devastatingly impacted the lives of so many in Texas and Florida -- some of who we know are LIGA shareholders. As a show of support for those impacted by these recent events LIG Assets, Inc., has pledged to donate 2.5% of all Corporate profits for the next 6 months from the Company's projects in Texas and Florida to disaster relief efforts in those affected States. We are making this charitable contribution to hurricane relief not only because it is good business but because helping America rebuild in the face of disaster is the right thing to do."

Simons continues, "LIG Assets is uniquely positioned to rebuild ravaged areas in a manner that will persevere and survive future storms. Our technology will ensure families are safe and have power and water when municipal systems fail. Our buildings will greatly reduce the financial damage imposed by such disasters and most importantly it will save lives. LIGA will be a leader to ensure we will someday we will not have to witness the horrific images we have all seen over the past few weeks. LIGA is not only a Company that is poised to yield outstanding return on investment given our position in a market with such overwhelming demand for our products and services, it is also a Company that our investors can be proud to hold ownership in. Thank you for your continued support."

Panama City Beach - Florida Development:

LIGA also announces the Company is awaiting the approval of pending soil test results for the residential development project in Panama City, Florida. The Company will provide a more detailed update on the project's progress and construction commencement in a press release scheduled for the near future. LIGA also plans the rapid expansion of capabilities and corporate presence in the state of Florida as the Company is currently implementing in the state of Texas.

About LIG Assets, Inc.:

LIG Assets, Inc. in association with Robert Plarr is the emerging "Leader in Green Assets" -- focused on exclusive green, renewable energy and sustainable and disaster resistant homes, living systems, technologies and components to be utilized in the residential and commercial real estate acquisition and development projects currently under way and now individual product sales, as well as rapid expansion into other sectors via acquisitions, mergers and joint venture partnerships. LIG Assets, Inc. trades on the pink sheets under the ticker symbol "LIGA." For additional information about LIG Assets, Inc., Robert Plarr, and/or more information about and how to purchase Plarr's exclusive homes, structures, products and technologies or to subscribe online to LIGA's free Shareholder Newsletter for regular updates and alerts regarding important Company developments -- also follow LIGA at Twitter.com/LIGAssets. Please visit the Company's website at www.LeaderInGreenAssets.com

