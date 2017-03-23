LIG Assets, Inc. Authorizes Common Stock Repurchase Option and Planned Partnership Agreements

The equity and capital derived from these newly formed entities will be applied toward the Company's stated goals

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - Mar 23, 2017) - LIG Assets, Inc. ( OTC PINK : LIGA) (also known as the "Leader in Green Assets" or "LIGA") announces that the Company has authorized the option for a stock repurchase program by LIG Assets, Inc. for shares of the Company's common stock, designed to create further value for Company shareholders. These shares may be repurchased from time to time in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions. In addition, the Company is currently formalizing partnership agreements with strategic companies to form additional entities with ownership positions for LIG Assets, Inc.

Chairman Aric Simons states, "In association with the Company's planned share repurchase option, we are currently completing partnership agreements with a number of strategic companies that have recently approached LIG Assets to partner with our Company on various real estate and media related projects. Their desire is to utilize LIG Assets' and Robert Plarr's state of the art construction materials and methodology that is pioneering and disruptive to the industry." Simons continued, "In addition to creating revenues for LIG Assets, at least one of these newly established companies will begin the process of going public immediately. The equity and capital derived from these newly formed entities will be applied toward the Company's stated goals which include implement a buyback program of LIGA's stock, giving dividends to our loyal investors and to enhance the Company's future growth."

As detailed in this and other press releases, the Company is moving forward with its stated plans for rapid expansion into other sectors and business opportunities via acquisitions, mergers and joint venture partnerships. The Company will provide further information regarding the specifics of each planned partnership in the very near future. The timing and the amount of any repurchases of common stock will be determined by LIG Assets' management based on its evaluation of market conditions and other factors. Any repurchased common stock will be available for use in connection with the Company's stock plans and for other corporate purposes such as further acquisitions, partnerships, mergers and to increase the Company's value and future opportunities for growth and expansion and to create further value for Company shareholders.

About LIG Assets, Inc.

LIG Assets, Inc. in association with Robert Plarr is the emerging "Leader in Green Assets" -- focused on exclusive green, renewable energy and sustainable homes, living systems, technologies and components to be utilized in the residential and commercial real estate acquisition and development projects currently under way and individual product sales, as well as rapid expansion into other sectors via acquisitions, mergers and joint venture partnerships. LIG Assets, Inc. trades on the pink sheets under the ticker symbol "LIGA." For additional information about LIG Assets, Inc., Robert Plarr, and/or more information about and how to purchase Plarr's exclusive homes, structures, products and technologies or to sign up for LIGA's free Shareholder Newsletter for regular updates and alerts regarding important company developments, please visit the company's website at www.LeaderInGreenAssets.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's filings on file at www.OTCMarkets.com.