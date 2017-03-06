LIG Assets, Inc. (LIGA) Has Launched Product Marketing Testing And Expects Sales To Surpass $100,000 In The Month Of March

LIG Assets, Inc. (LIGA) has entered into a partnership agreement with BGTV Direct, LLC. - Worldwide Media Solutions

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - Mar 6, 2017) - After a successful marketing test launch, LIG Assets, Inc. ( OTC PINK : LIGA) (also known as the "Leader in Green Assets" or "LIGA") announces that it has entered into a partnership agreement with BGTV Direct, LLC. to manage the marketing and sales of LIG Assets' and Robert Plarr's exclusive sustainable living, renewable energy and green sector technologies and products as well as the Company's residential and commercial real estate development projects. BGTV Direct is currently processing for delivery over $70,000 in "Post-Construct" upgrade product orders received during LIGA's recent presentation at The Southern Home & Garden Expo in February; this led to pending orders that should end up exceeding $100,000 for the month of March. These sales have been done without any marketing except through the Southern Home & Garden Expo and the product marketing test.

LIG Assets' Chairman of the Board, Aric Simons, states, "The response to LIGA / Robert Plarr's technologies and homes at The Southern Home & Garden Expo so far exceeded our expectations that we made a decision to do an immediate product marketing test for only one of Robert's products, The Hydrogen Inhaler, and as a result we unexpectedly received over $70,000 in requests of pre-sale orders from the engagement from the participants of the test, and expect an additional $30,000 or more in orders when the beta test is completed."

Simons continued, "The purpose of a product marketing test is to find out how customers will potentially react to the product and not to actually sell the products, but the response and demand from the participants of the test was so overwhelming, we decided to fulfill their demands to purchase the products and we're now processing those orders as we speak."

This is in addition to the names and contact information of numerous individual consumers and companies, including builders, developers, wholesalers and retailers, that are extremely interested in not only working directly with LIGA but also purchasing Robert Plarr's "Post-Construct" upgrade products and technologies for their own individual consumers and markets. BGTV Direct & Robert Plarr are aggressively following up with all interested parties to secure additional sales and referrals as well as implementing their plans to market and sell all of the LIGA's and Plarr's amazing homes, technologies and products on a global scale.

BGTV Direct CEO Marvin Baker states, "Because of this highly successful product marketing test, the engagement participants requested to purchase the units and it's our intention to immediately and quickly fulfill these orders and make LIG Assets and Robert Plarr's amazing world changing homes, structures, products and technologies a household name around the globe -- and we have the experience, capabilities and resources to do it. This is a perfect partnership for our two companies." LIG Assets' new partnership with BGTV adds a whole new dimension and revenue stream to the Company's current business model and has all the necessary resources to showcase and sell LIG Assets' and Robert Plarr's exclusive homes, commercial developments, technology and products to eco-friendly consumers around the world. "After reviewing the results of the product beta test, we feel strongly that over the next 6 months it's possible to generate $100,000 per month on a continuous basis off this one product alone, and after a 6 month ramp-up we could easily see up to $100,000 per week," said Baker.

LIG Assets' original intention was to keep Robert Plarr's renewable energy and green sector technologies exclusive to LIG Assets' residential and commercial real estate development projects -- but as a direct result of the overwhelming demand and interest by eco-conscious consumers, residential and commercial builders that attended the recent expo, LIG Assets made the decision to market and sell their products directly to consumers for the benefit of LIG Assets, Inc., its partners and shareholders by taking full advantage of this unlimited and immediate revenue source. It was also hard to say "no" to the large number of potential customers ready and willing to purchase the Company's exclusive products and technologies -- with many products already pre-sold and currently being processed for delivery. The Company also plans rapid expansion of its current manufacturing capabilities to accommodate the expected dramatic increase in sales as a result of BGTV's efforts and resources and the overwhelming global need for Plarr's technologies and products.

As Aric Simons, LIGA Chairman and Corporate Counsel, has stated before, "The ambitious plans for LIGA in 2016 have already commenced to become a reality in 2017. This year will mark the transformation of LIGA from a development stage company into a profitable revenue generating corporation that will greatly enhance the value of our shareholders equity."

About BGTV Direct Worldwide Media Solutions

BGTV Direct focuses on original content and brands that deliver results on their worldwide syndication and advertising platforms. BGTV Direct and its broadcast and syndication partners are powered by NTR advertiser supported content across television, radio, mobile, Internet and other electronic advertising platforms. BGTV Direct currently has offices in Nashville, Las Vegas, New York and Silicon Valley with plans to open new offices in the New England region and Florida in the near future. For more information please visit www.bgtvdirect.com

About Robert Plarr

Robert Plarr, famed environmental pioneer, visionary and entrepreneur in the green and sustainable sectors has been building researching and promoting sustainable and renewable homes, systems and technologies since the 1970's. In 2002 Robert integrated the most advanced technologies at the time to create one of the world's first completely off-grid self-sustaining homes -- with an indoor rain forest. Robert personally tested over 200 green and sustainable technologies to create the ultimate green living experience. Robert was also co-owner of the world's first green and sustainable amusement and water parks that included the world's largest privately owned windmill. Since then Robert has worked with some of the world's leading scientists to create his exclusive "Science of Sustainable Integration" -- known worldwide as the "Plarr's Living Green Structure System."

Robert has recently teamed up with LIG Asset's Inc. (LIGA), The Leader in Green Assets, to provide the world with some of the most advanced green and sustainable homes, systems and technology on the planet. The homes Robert and LIG Asset's plan to build together will be affordable to the masses and 100% fully sustainable -- utilizing 100s of technologies capable of providing oxygen, medicine, water and food. A first in the United States! Robert's homes have been compared to an in-home wellness center as well as an "insurance policy" against natural disasters -- producing its own energy, recycling its own waste, growing its own food and producing its own pure water -- the ultimate insurance and safety policy for you and your family.

LIGA will be adding the complete list and descriptions as well as online and direct purchase capabilities for Robert Plarr's products in the near future on the Company's website www.LeaderInGreenAssets.com

About LIG Assets, Inc.

LIG Assets, Inc., in association with Robert Plarr, is the emerging "Leader in Green Assets" -- focused on exclusive green, renewable energy and sustainable homes, living systems, technologies and components to be utilized in the residential and commercial real estate acquisition and development projects currently under way and now individual product sales, as well as rapid expansion into other sectors via acquisitions, mergers and joint venture partnerships. LIG Assets, Inc. trades on the pink sheets under the ticker symbol "LIGA". For additional information about LIG Assets, Inc., Robert Plarr, and/or more information about and how to purchase Plarr's exclusive homes, structures, products and technologies or to sign up for the LIGA's free Shareholder Newsletter for regular updates and alerts regarding important Company developments, please visit the Company's website at www.LeaderInGreenAssets.com

To subscribe to the free LIGA shareholder newsletter or for additional information visit LIG Assets website www.LIGAssets.net or email info@LIGAssets.net

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's filings on file at www.OTCMarkets.com.