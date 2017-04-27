LIG Assets, Inc. Reaffirms Commitment to Full Transparency and Communication with LIGA Shareholders

LIG Assets, Inc. (LIGA) will post 2015 and 2016 Tax Returns for Recent Acquisition BGTV Direct, LLC and Launches New Corporate Twitter Account for Shareholder Communications LIGA Now Listed as "OTC Pink Current Information" at OTC Markets

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - Apr 27, 2017) - LIG Assets, Inc. ( OTC PINK : LIGA) (also known as the "Leader in Green Assets" or "LIGA") today announced the Company will post next week on their corporate website, www.LeaderInGreenAssets.com, the corporate tax filing forms 1065 for BGTV Direct, LLC, for the years 2015 and 2016. LIGA announced that it had acquired BGTV Direct -- Worldwide Media Solutions in a recent press release on April 20th, 2016. LIGA has also launched the Company's new Twitter account at www.Twitter.com/LIGAssets to enhance Company transparency and shareholder communications.

Chairman of the Board, Aric Simons states, "I understand and appreciate that there is a healthy level of skepticism among investors in the OTC arena, particularly in the area of revenues. As Chairman, I want to show our investors that we are transparent to a degree that is unprecedented in the OTC market. As proof, LIGA will take the extraordinary measure of releasing the recent tax returns of our new acquisition, BGTV Direct on our website next week so that all may view the dynamic, growth oriented revenue source of our newest asset. Simons continues, "As Chairman, it is my responsibility to ensure that accurate and timely information is disseminated publicly about and by the company, and that LIGA is fully and extremely transparent with its shareholders, partners and the investment community -- to continue and expand on that policy, in addition to our shareholder newsletter we have launched our new Twitter account to further enhance the public communications between LIGA and our shareholders as well, LIG Assets will be making available on LIGA's new and improved corporate website the corporate revenue/tax form 1065 for the years 2015 and 2016 of our recent acquisition BGTV Direct, LLC -- fully documenting BGTV's stated earnings of over $1.8 million (Accrual Basis) in revenues for the company's most recent 2016 filings."

LIG Assets wants to fully document to the Company's shareholders, partners and investors that LIGA is rapidly and successfully developing its new business model to increase revenues and corporate value by acquiring established companies in the public and private sectors with existing business contracts and revenue sources -- then spin-off those companies with planned dividends for LIGA shareholders. Company Chairman Simons will utilize LIGA's new Twitter account as an additional venue to keep shareholders informed on a regular basis about the Company's current and future developments as they occur. The Chairman stated that "LIGA also will be announcing the second annual LIGA Conference in Nashville soon which will avail our shareholders and prospective investors the opportunity to meet me, the management team as well as our strategic partners. It is a great opportunity to learn about the Company and to ask questions and provide direct input into our future plans. Our investor base has proved to be an invaluable asset in the growth and direction of LIGA and we value each investor regardless of the number of shares they may hold.

"We are confident in our stock and its position in the market," said Simons. "We expect continued and substantial revenue growth in our company and we are developing new opportunities to lead the next phase of expansion. In the spirit of our transparency, integrity based relationship with our shareholders, we will continue to release reports and information that exceeds the reporting standards and requirements of any market. We will not simply announce deals, we will prove their value in no uncertain terms. We believe our model will be the gold standard of the OTC market.

Aric Simons, Chairman of Lig Assets, Inc., also stated: "I am very proud of the milestones our Company has accomplished over the past year. From a small beginning, we now have a business that transformed from zero revenue last year to currently generates almost $2 million per year. Today, we are working on updating our website that will include the Tax Returns for 2015 & 2016 that will verify the revenues for our new acquisition. LIGA is positioned to capitalize on the promise we have all worked so hard to realize. I want all of our shareholders to know we are building a real company, with real revenues that will lay a foundation for major growth that will translate into a rewarding return on investment for our valued shareholders."

About LIG Assets, Inc.:

LIG Assets, Inc. in association with Robert Plarr is the emerging "Leader in Green Assets" -- focused on exclusive green, renewable energy and sustainable homes, living systems, technologies and components to be utilized in the residential and commercial real estate acquisition and development projects currently under way and now individual product sales, as well as rapid expansion into other sectors via acquisitions, mergers and joint venture partnerships. LIG Assets, Inc. trades on the pink sheets under the ticker symbol "LIGA". For additional information about LIG Assets, Inc., Robert Plarr, and/or more information about and how to purchase Plarr's exclusive homes, structures, products and technologies or to subscribe online to LIGA's free Shareholder Newsletter for regular updates and alerts regarding important Company developments, please visit the Company's website at www.LeaderInGreenAssets.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's filings on file at www.OTCMarkets.com.