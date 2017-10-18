LIG Assets, Inc., Secures New Office & Manufacturing Facility and Additional Steel Framing Contracts

NASHVILLE, TN--(Marketwired - Oct 18, 2017) - LIG Assets, Inc. ( OTC PINK : LIGA) (also known as the "Leader in Green Assets" or "LIGA") announced today the Company's new wholly-owned subsidiary, LIG Developments, LLC., a steel framing manufacturing and design entity incorporated under the LIG Assets corporate umbrella, has secured its new offices and a separate manufacturing facility in the Dallas area to manage and implement the Company's business and manufacturing operations for the entire state of Texas. Full operational capabilities of the new manufacturing facility are currently underway and photographs of the facility and operations will be made available at LIGA's Social Media Twitter.com/LIGAssets and Corporate website. The new offices are located in the Roanoke Center, 610 Byron Nelson Blvd, Suite 111 in Roanoke, Texas. The new facility will focus on the mass production, sales and use of steel framing units, magnesium oxide boards, LIGA's exclusive R-60 insulation materials and other Plarr systems to be used in the Company's future construction projects and direct to consumer sales that go into creating LIGA's exclusive disaster resistant and fully sustainable homes and structures.

LIGA's unique homes and commercial developments utilize specially designed and manufactured recycled "element resistant" steel framing, in addition to toxic free magnesium oxide building materials and panels that are 100% mold, fungus, termite and rot resistant and fire resistant against temperatures up to 3500 degrees Fahrenheit as well as Plarr's exclusive "maximum rated" R-60 insulation -- combining to create disaster resistant materials and structures that can withstand up to a 7.5 magnitude earthquake and sustained gale force winds up to 175 MPH while negating damage caused by rain and flood exposure. With the addition of Plarr's green and renewable systems and products, LIGA is now capable of providing affordable, fully sustainable and disaster resistant living environments -- LIGA is at the forefront of this new and improved direction for the green, sustainable and construction sectors, and LIGA is ready to provide these materials and structures where they are currently and desperately needed the most; in the states of Texas, Florida and soon California. LIGA looks forward to working very closely with local, state, federal and disaster relief agencies to provide materials and structures that negate the damaging effects caused by natural disasters as the rebuilding process begins in those states recently affected by them.

Production is already underway for two projects in Texas that will represent the launch of LIGA's highly profitable commercial construction division that will be coordinated with the Sustainable Homes Division. This will ensure LIGD is employing economies of scale that maximize the bottom line. LIG Developments is also pleased to announce the new offices and manufacturing facility has already secured several steel frame contracts for Residential Units. These projects will be built in Wylie, Texas -- additional updates regarding these projects will be released in the very near future. The Company has also submitted construction and material bids for several additional projects in Texas and South Western United States and is also currently preparing additional project bids for submission and will announce further details of those projects in the near future.

LIGA Chairman Aric Simons states, "The devastating fires in Northern California underscore the need to rebuild using steel and non-combustible wall systems. I am currently in the Pacific Northwest developing partnerships to expedite our West Coast development to respond quickly to this disaster. LIGA will publicize these efforts soon. The use of lumber for framing buildings will be a relic of the past and LIGA will be at the forefront of this new revolution in construction." Simons continues, "As our Company's business plans proceed, LIG Assets is uniquely positioned to rebuild ravaged areas in a manner that will persevere and survive future storms and natural disasters. Our technology will ensure families are safe and have power and water when municipal systems fail. Our buildings will greatly reduce the financial damage imposed by such disasters and most importantly it will save lives. As a result, LIGA is poised to yield outstanding return on investment given our position in a market with such overwhelming demand for our products and services and a Company that our investors can be proud to hold ownership in."

Panama City Beach - Florida Development: LIGA also announces the Company has received the approval of pending soil test results for the residential development project in Panama City, Florida. The Company will continue to provide detailed updates on the project's progress and construction commencement. LIGA also plans the rapid expansion of capabilities and corporate presence in the state of Florida as the Company is currently implementing in the state of Texas.

About LIG Assets, Inc.: LIG Assets, Inc. in association with Robert Plarr is the emerging "Leader in Green Assets" -- focused on exclusive green, renewable energy and sustainable and disaster resistant homes, living systems, technologies and components to be utilized in the residential and commercial real estate acquisition and development projects currently under way and now individual product sales, as well as rapid expansion into other sectors via acquisitions, mergers and joint venture partnerships. LIG Assets, Inc. trades on the pink sheets under the ticker symbol "LIGA."

