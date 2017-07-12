Light Engine Design Corp Announces OEM Contract with Rosco Laboratories, Inc.

FARMERS BRANCH, TX--(Marketwired - Jul 12, 2017) - Light Engine Design Corp ( OTC PINK : TLED) is pleased to announce the consummation of a multi-year product development and OEM contract with Rosco Laboratories, Inc. (Rosco), of Stamford, CT. Rosco is a global leader in the manufacturing of products in the film, broadcast, architectural and live entertainment industries, with four Academy Awards and numerous other accolades. For over one hundred years, Rosco has successfully developed, launched, and distributed unique lighting products, fulfilling its mission to help creative people achieve their visions.

The contract encompasses multiple product lines and product variants within each line, with development of initial products already underway. TLED will design and manufacture these Rosco-branded products to Rosco's specifications, as defined in an initial five-year product development roadmap, utilizing various proprietary and patent pending TLED technologies. Additional details to be announced.

TLED is a Solid-State Lighting (SSL) design and manufacturing company, comprised of wholly-owned subsidiaries Tall Trees LED and Dallas Lighting & Photonics (DLP), the latter of which will fulfill the Rosco contract.

With access to TLED's innovative and patent pending designs, Rosco will leverage its strengths in selling and marketing with new Solid-State Lighting product lines. Rosco is well-positioned to promote these new products to various markets, including film, television, theater, architecture and architainment lighting. With a powerful global dealer network, major presence at global industry trade shows, close ties with the trade media, and long-standing emphasis on face-to-face selling with end-users, Rosco has built a successful company on the foundation of customer focus and strong values.

About the Company: Since the Company's completion of the Dallas Lighting & Photonics and Tall Trees LED Co. acquisitions, the Company is focused on becoming an industry pioneer in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of state-of-the-art Solid-State Lighting (SSL). The Company is specializing in the design of advanced light engines and fixtures employing innovative, unique light emitting diode (LED) and laser phosphor technologies for use in the entertainment, architectural/entertainment (architainment) and biological lighting industries.

Safe Harbor Act: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.