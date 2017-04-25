Light Engine Design Corp. Confirms Reappointment of Kevin Stone as President and Chief Technology Officer

TEMPE, AZ--(Marketwired - Apr 25, 2017) - Light Engine Design Corp. ( OTC PINK : TLED) has confirmed the reappointment of Kevin Stone as President, Chief Technology Officer and Board Member of the Company effective April 1. He was originally appointed to this position about six months ago when the Company went public in a merger transaction. Mr. Stone brings with him a record of innovation and achievement.

Kevin Stone is founder of Dallas Lighting & Photonics, Inc. and is architect of DLP's polyhedral array and laser phosphor technologies, as well as chief designer for Tall Trees' new modular horticultural lighting. Kevin has over three decades of wide-ranging experience in the lighting industry. His broad experience ranges from designer and specifier to product and subsystem design for entertainment, architectural and military segments of the lighting industry. Kevin has worked with industry pioneers including VariLite, Syncrolite, Arri, and Rosco Labs in the development of such revolutionary products as Rosco's DichroFilm color filters and Syncrolite's OmniColor filtration technology. Kevin has been awarded patents for color-filtration and beam-shaping technologies. He is widely recognized as a pioneer in automated lighting design for his work on numerous concert tours, television shows and live productions.

"It is a rare opportunity to participate in a venture so focused on advancing the Solid State Lighting industry," stated Mr. Stone. "I am honored to join a team whose combined talents and experience perfectly position the Company to meet the demands of the growing SSL industry with novel solutions and cutting edge innovation."

About Light Engine Design Corp.

Light Engine Design Corp. ( OTC PINK : TLED) is the parent company of wholly-owned subsidiaries Dallas Lighting & Photonics, Inc. and Tall Trees LED Company, Inc. The companies are focused on the development and sales of state-of-the-art Solid-State Lighting (SSL), specializing in advanced light engines employing unique LED and laser phosphor technologies across the lighting industry. For details, visit www.ledesigncorp.com

Light Engine Design Corp Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of them, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in the press release should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect Light Engine Design's business and Light Engine Design undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.