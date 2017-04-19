Light Engine Design Corp. Confirms Reappointment of Robert Manes as Chief Executive Officer

TEMPE, AZ--(Marketwired - Apr 19, 2017) - Light Engine Design Corp. ( OTC PINK : TLED) has confirmed of the reappointment of Robert Manes as Chief Executive Officer and Board Member of the Company effective April 1. He was originally appointed to this position about six months ago when the Company went public in a merger transaction. Mr. Manes is an experienced industry professional whose extensive previous work in solid-state and photobiological lighting promises to provide solid leadership and growth.

As founder of Tall Trees LED Company and their cutting-edge line of horticultural products, Mr. Manes provides two decades of domestic and offshore manufacturing and supply relationships. He has managed multiple successful service and technology businesses. Mr. Manes was owner and President of QPC, Inc., the satellite communications provider of choice for the American Red Cross and the Department of Defense Partnership for Peace Program. He served as President of MoonCell Inc. and LEDgend Lighting, where he designed, manufactured, and marketed outdoor lighting powered by alternative energy methods. Mr. Manes maintained high-visibility positions supporting the US military worldwide. He earned a BS in CMIS and a MBA degree. His background and skillset bring a distinct advantage to Light Engine Design Corp.

"I am excited to work with our team to provide a market advantage. Light Engine Design Corp. possesses a broad range of talents and extensive relationships within the industry," said CEO Robert Manes. He concluded, "The market is ripe for explosive growth and next-generation products. Our goal is to expand our market reach and advance sales and profitability through creative solutions and innovation."

About Light Engine Design Corp.

Light Engine Design Corp. ( OTC PINK : TLED) is the parent company of wholly owned subsidiaries Dallas Lighting & Photonics, Inc. and Tall Trees LED Company, Inc. The companies are focused on the development and sales of state-of-the-art Solid-State Lighting (SSL), specializing in advanced light engines employing unique LED and laser phosphor technologies across the lighting industry. For details, visit www.ledesigncorp.com

Light Engine Design Corp. Forward-Looking Statements

