Light Engine Design Corp Spins out its Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, Dallas Lighting & Photonics

PHOENIX, AZ--(Marketwired - Oct 26, 2017) - Light Engine Design Corp ( OTC PINK : TLED) spins out its wholly-owned subsidiary, Dallas Lighting & Photonics (DLP), in order to focus on TLED's photobiological lighting efforts, for food, herbs, algae and legal cannabis. DLP has reverted to a private entity and 16.25M shares are being surrendered to TLED's treasury. The spin-out will be accompanied by the resignation of DLP founder Kevin Stone from the TLED board of directors and from his position as company President and CTO. Mr. Stone will continue as President and CTO of the independent DLP, which will continue its operations from the Farmers Branch, TX headquarters. For information concerning DLP, please email Kevin Stone at kstone@dallaslp.com.

About the Company: Light Engine Design Corp and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Tall Trees LED Company, is focused on becoming an industry pioneer in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of state-of-the-art Solid-State Lighting (SSL). Tall Trees LED Company specializes in the design of advanced light engines and fixtures for frequency-specific biological lighting industries, including cannabis, food crops, herbs and spices, algae, and lighting therapy. The Company stresses that its products should not be used for illegal purposes.

Safe Harbor Act: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.