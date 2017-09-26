Light Media Acquires AM 1430

ATLANTA, GA--(Marketwired - Sep 26, 2017) - Light Media ( OTC PINK : LGMH), Inspirational Media Specialist, announced today that it has acquired radio station AM 1430, serving the Top 10 Nielsen-rated Atlanta Market, covering a population count of 2.6 million or 57% of metro Atlanta.

"AM 1430 provides Light Media with an anchor media property in a Top 10 major metropolitan statistical area (Atlanta -- Ranked #8 with 5.5 million residents). Radio and Television platforms continue to impact lives and remain relevant, influential and powerful within and throughout the global community. AM 1430's format will focus on the 14-44 demographic via an eclectic mix of music, talk and teaching programs that uplift, inspire and enlighten, available over the air, web and mobile worldwide. AM 1430 is positioned to lead and grow marketshare as an invaluable media strategic partner for visionary marketers seeking to leverage a suite of Light Media Network integrated/focused platforms (terrestrial and digital) to efficiently and effectively tap into the burgeoning inspirational media space 24/7," said Danny Wilson, CEO, Light Media/General Manager, AM 1430.

About AM 1430: Serving the Top 10 major metropolitan statistical area (Atlanta -- Ranked #8 with 5.5 million residents), AM 1430's focus is on the 14-44 demographic via an eclectic mix of music, talk and teaching programs that uplift, inspire and enlighten. For more information and to listen live now, tune your radio dial to AM 1430, or online, in your car on on your mobile device via: TuneIn at: https://tunein.com/radio/AM-1430-The-King-s296667/ -- For more information or to listen live also, please visit: www.1430TheKing.com or www.AM1430TheKing.com.

About Light Media Network: Light Media Network, Inspirational Media Specialist, focuses on providing access to content that inspires, enlightens and uplifts. With a core platform of focused digital media properties, Light Media Network provides an integrated advertising multimedia solution for marketers seeking to reach the burgeoning 14-34 inspirational community of interest. For more information regarding the Light Media Network and for a digital media advertising solutions quote from the Inspirational Media Specialist, please visit: www.LightMediaNetwork.com.