Light Reading Appoints Craig Matsumoto as Editor-in-Chief

Experienced and respected journalist returns to Light Reading to take the top editorial role at the expanding digital publishing group

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 14, 2017) - Light Reading (www.lightreading.com), the market-leading online community for the global communications sector, has appointed Craig Matsumoto as Editor-in-Chief for its expanding portfolio of digital publications and communities.

Matsumoto was previously the Managing Editor at Light Reading, where he worked from late 2002 until mid-2013. He re-joins Light Reading after spending more than three years at SDxCentral.

San Jose, Calif.-based Matsumoto has overall editorial responsibility for the Light Reading group's digital properties which, in addition to Light Reading, also include Enterprise Cloud News (www.enterprisecloudnews.com), Telecoms.com (http://telecoms.com), Telco Transformation (www.telcotransformation.com), UBB2020 (www.ubb2020.com) and Connecting Africa (www.connectingafrica.com), with further new launches planned for the coming months.

"It's great to be back at Light Reading, but it's not as if I'll be jumping into the same routine. It's a world of clouds and software and the Internet of Things now -- and I'm looking forward to helping readers navigate all these simultaneous disruptions," says Matsumoto.

"It's great to have Craig back on board as we expand the business and secure the very best editorial talent," notes Light Reading's Founder and CEO Steve Saunders. "Craig has a well-deserved reputation as being one of the best editors in the communications industry and he also just happens to be a great guy too. This a very exciting coup for Light Reading."

Matsumoto takes over from UK-based Ray Le Maistre, who, after four years as Editor-in-Chief, takes on a new role as Light Reading's International Group Editor, with prime responsibility for editorial operations beyond the Americas.

Matsumoto is just one of a number of new editorial hires made by Light Reading in 2017: In January experienced IT industry editor Scott Ferguson joined as Co-Editor of Enterprise Cloud News, which has just launched, while former InformationWeek Executive Editor Curtis Franklin joined as Security Editor and will lead the upcoming launch of a dedicated network security digital community.

