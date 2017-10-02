Light Reading Launches Automation Roadshow Event Series With London Workshop

"Automation & the New Carrier Network" on November 2 kicks off multi-city tour to tackle end-game challenge for SDN and NFV

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Oct 2, 2017) - Light Reading (www.lightreading.com) is hosting its first automation event, Automation & the New Carrier Network (https://tmt.knect365.com/automation-the-new-carrier-network/), in London on November 2.

Automation & the New Carrier Network is the first in a series of automation-focused events that Light Reading is hosting. The half-day event brokers a conversation about what the industry's next steps should be. Industry leaders will discuss the state of automation, NFV and SDN, and stimulate a dialogue about how to fit the pieces together and map them to sustainable business cases.

The event will feature speakers Dave Hughes, Vice President of Engineering at PCCW Global, and Oliver Cantor, Business Network and Security Solutions at Verizon.

Topics to be discussed at the event include:

How do data models and information models fit into this, and how can carriers drive these efforts?

What impact are the multiple NFV MANO initiatives having on enabling automation?

Where and how are goals for automation being defined and time-tables being set?

How can operators ensure automation and virtualization don't create new attack surfaces for hackers?

What are vendors doing to prepare for automated deployment of software-defined network functions?

What roles do AI/machine learning and big data/analytics play in enabling automation?

"Automation is arguably the end-game for SDN and NFV, but that goal is sometimes easy to forget," says James Crawshaw, senior analyst at Heavy Reading. "At Automation & the New Carrier Network we will discuss the state of automation and what the next steps should be. To compete with the OTT players, telcos need to be nimbler and the only way to do this cost effectively is by increasing the level of automation, not just in network operations but throughout the organization."

