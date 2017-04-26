Light Reading's Big Communications Event Brings Telecom's Tech Titans to Austin

Thought leaders from AT&T, BT, CenturyLink, Deutsche Telekom, Facebook, Sprint, Verizon, Vodafone and more join 150+ industry speakers to discuss critical next-gen network challenges

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Apr 26, 2017) - Light Reading's (www.lightreading.com) Big Communications Event (www.bigcommunicationsevent.com) is returning to Austin, Texas, on May 15-17 with a powerhouse speaker lineup that features some of the biggest decision makers in the telecommunications industry.

During the keynote sessions on Tuesday, May 16, and Wednesday, May 17, tech titans from AT&T, BT, CenturyLink, Deutsche Telekom, Verizon, Vodafone and more will take the stage and offer their views on the telecom transformation. How are they coping with internal re-orgs and re-skilling? Who's embracing open source effectively? Is NFV deployment real or still just marketing hype? Can telecom giants become nimble users of Agile and dev-ops? And because it's a Light Reading event, we've told them not to mince words.

Plus, we're bringing 27 other major executives from operators of all kinds sharing their expertise on topics as diverse as millimeter wavelengths, the impact of SDN on optical networks, on-demand business services and more.

Our stellar keynote and featured speakers, confirmed to date, include:

John Donovan, Chief Strategy Officer & Group President, AT&T Technology and Operations

Aamir Hussain, CTO & Executive Vice President, CenturyLink

Ed Chan, Senior Vice President, Network Infrastructure Planning, Verizon

Matt Beal, Director, Technology Strategy & Architecture, Vodafone

Hans-Juergen Schmidtke, Director, Engineering, Facebook

Neil McRae, Managing Director & Chief Architect, BT

Andrew Dugan, CTO, Level 3 Communications

Axel Clauberg, Vice President, Aggregation, Transport, IP & Fixed Access, Deutsche Telekom AG

Mattias Fridström, Chief Evangelist, Telia Carrier

Derek Peterson, CTO, Boingo

Jack Waters, CTO, Zayo

Don MacNeil, CTO, EdgeConnex

Tim Naramore, CTO, Masergy

Chris Rice, Senior Vice President, AT&T Labs

Bill Walker, Director, IT Architecture, CenturyLink

Steve Sklar, Vice President, Content Strategy, CenturyLink

Chris Richter, Senior Vice President, Global Security Services, Level 3 Communications

Ron Marquardt, Vice President, Technology, Sprint

Victoria Lonker, Executive Director, Network & Virtual Solutions, Verizon

Ray Watson, Vice President, Global Technology, Masergy

Art Nichols, Vice President, Network Architecture & Technology, Windstream

Prior to the event, BCE is hosting a number of pre-event workshops, including Broadband Summit - Delivering on the Promise of Ultra-Broadband (hosted by Telecompetitor and sponsored by Calix); Open Compute Project Telco Engineering Workshop; OPNFV Workshop - Building the Next-Generation Open Networking Stack; and MEF Workshop: New Era of Orchestrated, On-Demand Services. For more information and registration, visit this link.

For the second year in a row, BCE includes a Women in Comms Workshop and Luncheon from 1PM to 5PM on Monday, May 15. This workshop is free to attend for all men and women in the telecom, STEM and IT fields.

Featured Women in Comms speakers include:

Dawn Callahan, Chief Marketing Officer, Boingo

Melissa Arnoldi, President, Technology Development, AT&T

Kate Kuehn, Head, Security Practice, BT Americas

Nelly Pitocco, Vice President, Enterprise, Sprint

Heidi Hemmer, Vice President, Technology Strategy & Planning, Verizon Communications

Liz Centoni, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Cisco Computing Systems Product Group

Honore Labourdette, Vice President, Global Market Development, Telco Business Group, VMWare

Cheri Beranek, CEO, Clearfield

Other event highlights include The Digital Network Playbook Breakfast sponsored by Accenture on Wednesday, May 17 at 7AM. The breakfast is free to attend for all event attendees and can be added onto existing BCE passes. For complete information and registration, click here. On Tuesday evening, BCE will host an event kickoff party at nearby venue The Container Bar with live music, cocktails, tacos and more! Learn more here.

To view the complete BCE agenda, visit this link. To register to attend, click here.

