Light Reading's Big Communications Event Features 5 Pre-Event Workshops

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Apr 13, 2017) - Light Reading's (www.lightreading.com) Big Communications Event (www.bigcommunicationsevent.com) is returning to Austin, Texas on May 15-17. The Big Communications Event (BCE) is the ONE event that unites next-gen communications providers for real-world discussions of the issues critical to their future, including virtualization, cloud, next-gen wireless and back office transformation.

This year's event will feature five pre-event workshops taking place on Monday, May 15 prior to the two-day conference on May 16 and 17.

The workshops include:

Broadband Summit Delivering on the Promise of Ultra Broadband: This one-day workshop will explore next-generation broadband access technologies in FTTx, G.fast and fixed wireless, putting them into context for the broadband carrier ecosystem. The Broadband Summit is co-produced by Telecompetitor and sponsored by Calix. This workshop will be taking place Monday, May 15 from 10 AM - 4 PM. For more details and workshop fees, click here.





Open Compute Project Telco Engineering Workshop: The OCP Engineering Workshops are working sessions that are meant to be technical in nature and are designed to allow the OCP Project Communities to come together to work on the goals and set the direction of each project as it supports the mission and vision of the OCP Foundation. This workshop will take place on Monday, May 15 from 1 PM - 5 PM and is free for all Big Communications Event attendees. For additional information, click here.





OPNFV Workshop: Building the Next-Generation Open Networking Stack: Hear from experts at each domain of the networking stack as they discuss successes, challenges, what lies ahead and how full-stack integration is impacting the industry. The OPNV workshop will take place on Monday, May 15 from 1 PM - 5:30 PM and is free to attend for all Big Communications Event attendees. To register for this workshop and to learn more, click here.





MEF Workshop: New Era of Orchestrated, On-Demand Services: This year's workshop discusses how leading service providers are embracing the Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO) framework and development of standardized, open APIs to enable end-to-end service orchestration. This workshop is cohosted by MEF and will take place from 1 PM - 3:30 PM on Monday, May 15. This workshop is free for all Big Communications Event attendees!





Women in Comms Luncheon: This year's event is bigger than ever with a networking luncheon and two power panels discussing everything from the future of technology and what it means for women to the service provider point of view, provided by top executives from the world's leading telecom service providers. The Women in Comms Luncheon is taking place on Monday, May 15 from 1 PM - 5 PM and is free to attend for all men and women in the telecommunications, STEM and IT fields. For more information, click here.





