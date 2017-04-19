Light Reading's Leading Lights 2017 Finalists Announced

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Apr 19, 2017) - Light Reading (www.lightreading.com), the market-leading online community for the global communications sector, has announced the finalists for this year's Leading Lights Awards.

Now in its 13th year, the Leading Lights recognizes the industry's top companies and their executives for their outstanding achievements in next-generation communications technology, applications, services, strategies and innovations.

Hundreds of high-quality entries were submitted for this year's awards, which included four new categories and two Women in Comms categories. Click on each of the category links below to find out who made this year's shortlists:

For further details about this year's shortlists, and to check out some of the awards dinner scenes from the 2016 program, read this article on Light Reading: Leading Lights 2017: The Finalists.

The 2017 Leading Lights Awards winners and the latest inductees to the Light Reading Hall of Fame will be announced at a fun-filled and champagne-fueled awards dinner in Austin, Texas, on May 15 at Brazos Hall the evening before the Big Communications Event (http://www.bigcommunicationsevent.com), which this year includes keynote addresses by top executives from Accenture, AT&T, CenturyLink, Cisco, Facebook, Intel, Verizon and more.

