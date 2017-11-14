Lighting and Decor Professionals Offer a Practical and Safe Alternative for Do-It-Yourself Holiday Decorators

Holiday decor specialists deliver high-impact holiday sparkle with safety and convenience

LUBBOCK, TX--(Marketwired - November 14, 2017) - Christmas Decor, the premier holiday lighting and decorating company in North America, has the following advice for property owners looking forward to showcasing their homes and businesses this holiday season: Start planning now and consider working with a holiday decorating professional.

According to Brandon Stephens, president of Christmas Decor® franchise network, there are a lot of practical reasons to bring in a lighting specialist to manage holiday decorating chores. For example, holiday decorating specialists:

Use professional-grade lighting and décor that delivers results that far exceed what the average home or business owner can achieve with consumer-grade décor. Design and install store top-quality, high impact holiday outdoor lighting, décor and special effects; maintain lights and décor throughout the season; then remove, inspect, repair, and store lights and decor after the holidays. Help eliminate damage to moldings, roofing, and architectural elements during light installation.

Even more importantly, says Stephens, working with a holiday decorating professional helps mitigate the dangers inherent in do-it-yourself holiday decorating. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, emergency departments nationwide treated 15,000 holiday decorating injuries during November and December, 2012 (the most recent year for which statistics are available). In addition, the Electrical Safety Foundation International recorded a 10,000 percent increase in the prevalence of counterfeit products in the past two decades. They urge consumers to be extra vigilant in confirming that the lights and electric holiday décor items they buy come from legitimate distributors and genuine manufacturers and do not present a fire hazard.

"In spite of the convenience and safety offered by professional holiday decorators, many property owners will continue to plan, purchase, maintain, refurbish, and store their own holiday decorations," says Stephens. "But for a truly safe and spectacular holiday display, turn the decorating chores over to a professional, then relax and enjoy the results with family and friends. With the holidays drawing closer, it's important to schedule a design consultation now, while prime installation dates are still available."

For more information on having Christmas Decor decorate your home or business, or to schedule an appointment for a consultation or installation, please visit www.christmasdecor.net.

About Christmas Decor

Since its inception in 1986, Christmas Decor has risen to become the premier holiday lighting and decorating company in North America. The Texas-based company was founded by Blake Smith as an off-season supplement to his landscape business and as a method to provide year-round work for employees. Christmas Decor quickly emerged as a viable business opportunity and today, operates in more than 350 markets in 49 states and Canada. Plans are underway to open locations in more than 100 new markets through franchise expansion in select communities around the country. Christmas Decor is highly revered in its field and has received consistent recognition for its efforts; some highlights include having been named one of a Top Ten Home Improvement Franchises for 2008 by Entrepreneur Magazine and AOL Small Business. Christmas Decor's parent company, The Decor Group, also offers the Nite Time Decor, which offers a complete line of high-quality low-voltage landscape lighting products, training, business systems, and support. For more information, visit www.christmasdecor.net.