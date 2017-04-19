Lightower Expands Presence in Detroit Market

Supports region's revitalization and the convergence of technology, software, and manufacturing across the region

BOXBOROUGH, MA--(Marketwired - Apr 19, 2017) - Lightower Fiber Networks, the premier provider of all-fiber, high-performance networking solutions delivered over its own network, announced today its expanded presence in the greater Detroit market. The company is opening a new office located at 755 West Big Beaver Road, in Troy, which will support its network of over 1,200 route miles of fiber and over 100 on-net buildings throughout the region.

Detroit Metro is home to more than 300,000 businesses, including eleven Fortune 500 companies. With recent initiatives by automakers to invest in advanced manufacturing, coupled with the convergence of high tech, information services, and software development, Detroit is experiencing a revitalization through technology. Lightower's further investment and expansion in the region emphasizes its commitment to bringing all-fiber solutions to the areas that demand high-performance networking.

"Lightower has been serving Michigan and greater Detroit for many years. We have a lot of fiber in place to provide services to businesses today, and we plan to aggressively add more network and service locations moving forward," commented Doug Dalissandro, Chief Revenue Officer for Lightower Fiber Networks. "This latest investment in Michigan by Lightower is simply a result of the overall demand we are seeing from companies here that need high-performance networking infrastructure. Greater Detroit is quickly becoming a technology-centric market where fiber networking is being used to accelerate the operations of old and new industries alike. We are excited to be a part of this continued growth."

Lightower's suite of all-fiber solutions offers the region's businesses customized, high-performance networking, with services including Ethernet, wavelengths, dedicated Internet access, managed private optical networks, cloud and data center connectivity, video transport, and wireless solutions -- in bandwidths from 10 Mbps to 100 Gbps. With over 33,000 fiber route miles, Lightower provides connectivity to 22,000+ service locations across 17 states, including 275+ data centers, 500+ telco hotels and central offices, 40+ financial exchanges, plus major cloud providers.

Lightower will host a ribbon cutting event and open house on Wednesday, April 19th from 4pm to 6pm. Area businesses and media are welcomed. For more information please email info@lightower.com.

To learn more about Lightower Fiber Networks, please visit www.lightower.com or call 1.888.LT.FIBER. Follow Lightower on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Lightower Fiber Networks

Lightower Fiber Networks is the premier provider of all-fiber, high-performance networking solutions delivered over our own network, enabling award-winning customer support and service reliability. Lightower delivers customized solutions to thousands of customers in health care, financial services, media and content, cloud infrastructure, carriers, government, education, and other large enterprises. The Lightower Network extends over 33,000 route miles throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest, providing dense connectivity to over 22,000 service locations including 275+ data centers and 7,000+ wireless towers and small cells. For more information, visit www.lightower.com or call 1.888.LT.FIBER.