Multivendor Optical Domain Network Controller Now Includes Interfaces for Wave Encryption and Decryption

CONCORD, CA--(Marketwired - Nov 7, 2017) - LightRiver Software, a pioneer and industry leader in the development and support of multi-vendor optical network management systems software, announces today the availability of a newly accessible encrypted wavelength feature for its netFLEX® software. LightRiver's netFLEX® optical network domain controller and orchestrator simplifies and improves the operation of transport networks by seamlessly integrating multiple technologies and multi-generational equipment from multiple vendors with real-time L0/L1 discovery, fault monitoring and troubleshooting, reporting and provisioning.

Data in transit has an amplified level of vulnerability as compared to data that is at rest. The netFLEX Management System enables the secured transport of customers' in-flight data as it travels from location to location, by using Software defined networking (SDN) to orchestrate the creation of encrypted optical wavelengths across a network. The netFLEX system also supervises and manages these encrypted circuits, along with non-encrypted circuits, from equipment at customer premises, across the network, through equipment at customer premises at the far end.

"netFLEX software's wavelength encryption interface addresses a critical need for our client base," comments Mike Jonas, President Global Customer Operations for LightRiver. "From offering complete managerial access and control, to leveraging the encryption services for our customers' growing security requirements, the product update provides a range of actions that are vital when establishing a healthy security foundation for networks."

netFLEX® software enables users to perform all operations and receive all pertinent network information seamlessly from a single platform, with a single browser-based GUI for DWDM, OTN, SONET, ATM,digital cross-connect systems, radio, Ethernet and optical devices from a wide range of vendors.

LightRiver offers the broadest Smart Network portfolio in the industry for next generation, vendor neutral, Factory Built Networks® and netFLEX® Transport Domain Orchestration Software solutions. Learn more at www.lightriver.com.

The LightRiver Companies

The LightRiver Companies comprise the premier integration solution for next generation, multi-vendor, Factory Built Networks® and netFLEX®, vendor neutral, Transport Domain Orchestration Software solutions. LightRiver is an expert in Packet Optical, DWDM/ROADM, MPLS and Carrier Ethernet systems and designs, engineers, commissions, manages and supports next generation, software controlled, transport networks for mission-critical clients that require the highest capacity, reliability, resiliency and manageability that today's optical communications technology can deliver. LightRiver delivers unique value with turnkey hardware and software solutions, carrier-grade quality and unparalleled customer care in multi-technology networking. For more information, please visit www.lightriver.com.