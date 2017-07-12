LightRiver Named Best Next-Gen Optical Communication Technology Provider by TMT News

Technology Media Telecom (TMT) News Announces 2017 Telecoms Awards, Recognizing LightRiver as USA's Most Sophisticated Network Deployment Product: Factory Built Network®

CONCORD, CA--(Marketwired - Jul 12, 2017) - LightRiver Technologies, Inc., the leader in Factory Built Network® design and commissioning of multi-vendor packet optical networks, announces today it has been awarded the Best Next-Gen Optical Communication Technology Provider by Technology Media Telecom (TMT) News for 2017. The TMT News Award recognizes LightRiver's Factory Built Network® solution as the USA's "Most Sophisticated Telecom Network Deployment Product." In March 2017, LightRiver's Chief Technology Officer was awarded Best in Transport Solutions and Most Innovative in Telecommunication Networking also by TMT News.

With the corporate landscape increasingly focusing on globalization, telecoms are fast becoming vital to the operation of every business, from sole traders through to multinational corporations. Therefore, the 2017 Telecoms Awards acknowledge and reward those who have gone beyond their duty of care to connect the world and support businesses throughout the corporate landscape.

Commenting on the awards program, Conor Woolven, TMT Awards Coordinator, states: "I would like to congratulate each and every one of my deserving winners for the excellence that they have shown in this vital sector. As the telecoms industry continues to evolve and develop I wish them the very best of fortunes."

The TMT 2017 Telecoms Awards acknowledge and reward those who have gone beyond their duty of care to connect the world and support businesses throughout the corporate landscape. TMT award winners are chosen by TMT's in-house judging panel of ten individuals, who consider multiple factors such as a company's staff, previous accolades, customer and client reviews, and products and services offered. TMT's award judging panel undertakes a series of investigative tasks to build case files on award nominees, and ensures the award nomination process is just and fair.

"On behalf of LightRiver, it is an honor to accept this award for our innovative Factory Built Network® solution. FBN is our predictable and proven methodology of deploying complex telecommunications transport networks that leverages our vast network engineering expertise," comments Mike Jonas, President Global Customer Operations for LightRiver. "LightRiver is now North America's largest integrator of transport networks with over 150 clients, and the only one focused purely on these optical networks. This award is great recognition for us, and supports our over 19-year success with applying next-generation transport technologies to custom, mission-critical networks."

To learn more about LightRiver, visit www.lightriver.com.

To find out more about these prestigious awards, and the dedicated professionals selected for them, please visit http://www.tmt-news.com/ where you can view the full winners list.

The LightRiver Companies

The LightRiver Companies comprise the premier integration solution for next generation, multi-vendor, Factory Built Networks® and netFLEX®, vendor neutral, Transport Domain Orchestration Software solutions. LightRiver is an expert in Packet Optical, DWDM/ROADM, MPLS and Carrier Ethernet systems and designs, engineers, commissions, manages and supports next generation, software controlled, transport networks for mission-critical clients that require the highest capacity, reliability, resiliency and manageability that today's optical communications technology can deliver. LightRiver delivers unique value with turnkey hardware and software solutions, carrier-grade quality and unparalleled customer care in multi-technology networking. For more information, please visit www.lightriver.com.

About Technology Media Telecom (TMT) News

Published quarterly, TMT News provides readers with all the latest information from across these three key sectors, exploring every aspect: from legislation changes to the latest deals, new product launches to appointments and everything in between. http://www.tmt-news.com/