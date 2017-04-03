LightRiver Technologies Collaborates with Industry Leaders on Telecom Infra Project

CONCORD, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 3, 2017) - LightRiver Technologies, Inc., the leader in Factory Built Network® design and commissioning, announces today that it has joined the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) to help accelerate the pace of innovation in telecommunications infrastructure. Co-founded by Facebook and operators such as Deutsche Telekom and SK Telecom, TIP is an engineering-focused initiative driven by operators, infrastructure providers, systems integrators and other technology companies that aim to reimagine the traditional approach to building and deploying telecom network infrastructure.

TIP brings together leading industry innovators, such as LightRiver, to collaborate on the development of new technologies and rethink approaches to deploying network architectures that leverage advances in the technology and an open approach to development. TIP explores new approaches and technologies across three initial focus areas: access, backhaul and core plus management. The project groups within these areas leverage the unique engineering and operation expertise of members to address some of the most pressing industry needs, including connecting the unconnected or underserved populations, and augmenting the development of powerful new technologies, such as 5G that will pave the way for better connectivity and richer services.

LightRiver will contribute its expertise in developing and deploying innovative packet optical technologies and solutions for all, with initial focus in System Integration and Site Optimization, Solutions Integration, and Open Optical Packet Transport.

"We are delighted to join TIP and look forward to collaborating with optical industry leaders, of every type, to expand the future of optical networks," comments Mike Jonas, President of Global Customer Operations at LightRiver. "As a systems integrator member that has built its business around providing network operators a vendor neutral choice in technology selection, we believe our perspective will add value to the TIP and its mission to rapidly expand network deployments needed to meet the aggressive growth in global data demand."

