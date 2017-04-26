Lightwave Logic Achieves High-Speed Modulation Enabling 25Gbps in an All-Organic Polymer Ridge Waveguide Modulator Prototype

Mach-Zehnder Design Allows Company to Address 100Gbps Using its Polymer Photonics Integrated Circuit (P2IC™) Technology Platform

LONGMONT, CO--(Marketwired - April 26, 2017) - Lightwave Logic, Inc. ( OTCQB : LWLG), a technology company focused on the development of Next Generation Photonic Devices and Non-Linear Optical Polymer Materials Systems for applications in high-speed fiber-optic data communications and telecommunications, announced today it has achieved bandwidth suitable for 25Gbps data rates in an all-organic polymer ridge waveguide intensity modulator prototype. This is a significant improvement over its initial 10Gbps device modulator previously reported on December 26, 2016

A modulator converts electronic/digital information into pulses of light that can traverse fiber optic cables. Modulation is the central information-encoding technology for the datacenter, data communications, and high performance computing industries. To achieve 100 Gbps, modulators are typically operated in groups of 4 (each at 25 Gbps) using a variety of circuit configurations.

A Polymer Photonics Integrated Circuit (P2IC™) is analogous to an electronic integrated circuit, but incorporates two or more optical functions on a single substrate platform. P2ICs™ are expected to experience an increase in component density, similar to Moore's Law described for ICs, where numerous photonic functions are enabled using electro-optic polymer materials. This results in photonic devices that are scalable -- meaning capable of low and decreasing cost while also increasing performance.

Tom Zelibor, CEO of Lightwave Logic commented, "Less than two-quarters from our initial 10Gbps waveguide modulator press release, our engineering team has pushed the performance to where we can now address the explosive 100Gbps market for optical modulators.

"Enabled by our P2IC™ polymer system, our prototype device is suitable for data rates at 25Gbps, and we believe it can be scaled further to operate up to 50Gbps. A 50Gbps device would be the key to open the door for our company to address the next large market, 400Gbps nodes (e.g., using eight modulators). Our near-term next steps will be to optimize relevant 25Gbps device performance parameters.

"We have continued to attract, recruit and hire specialized world class device engineers to capitalize on our existing momentum, which has attained results ahead of schedule. Importantly, this will accelerate our continued progress in 2017 and beyond. In that effort, we have already begun exploring packaging designs to prepare for customer evaluations.

"We expect that the 25Gbps device will generate significant industry attention as we squarely address powerful, cost-effective miniaturized solutions for both today's 100Gbps, and future 400Gbps higher performance markets."

For more information about Lightwave Logic, please visit the Company's website at following URL: www.lightwavelogic.com

Powered by Lightwave Logic

Lightwave Logic, Inc. is a development stage company moving toward commercialization of next generation photonic devices using its high-activity and high-stability organic polymers for applications in data communications and telecommunications markets. Photonic electro-optical devices convert data from electric signals into optical signals. For more information, about the Company please visit the corporate website at: www.lightwavelogic.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, lack of available funding; general economic and business conditions; competition from third parties; intellectual property rights of third parties; regulatory constraints; changes in technology and methods of marketing; delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs; changes in customer order patterns; changes in product mix; success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations; shortages in components; production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components; those events and factors described by us in Item 1.A "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K; other risks to which our Company is subject; other factors beyond the Company's control.