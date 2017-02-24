Lightwave Logic Announces Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be Held in Boulder, Colorado on May 18, 2017

LONGMONT, CO--(Marketwired - February 24, 2017) - Lightwave Logic, Inc. ( OTCQB : LWLG), a technology company focused on the development of Next Generation Photonic Devices and Non-Linear Optical Polymer Materials Systems for applications in high-speed fiber-optic data communications and telecommunications, announced today that the Company has scheduled its 2017 annual meeting of stockholders to be held in Boulder, Colorado on May 18, 2017.

Details of the meeting are as follows:

Where: Hotel Boulderado, 2115 13th St, Boulder, CO 80302

When: Thursday, May 18, 2017

Time: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM (Mountain Time)

For those who are unable to attend the meeting, a live feed of the meeting can be accessed online at: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=123175

For more information about Lightwave Logic, please visit the Company's website at: www.lightwavelogic.com

Lightwave Logic, Inc. is a development stage company moving toward commercialization of next generation photonic devices using its high-activity and high-stability organic polymers for applications in data communications and telecommunications markets. Photonic electro-optical devices convert data from electric signals into optical signals. For more information, about the Company please visit the corporate website at: www.lightwavelogic.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, lack of available funding; general economic and business conditions; competition from third parties; intellectual property rights of third parties; regulatory constraints; changes in technology and methods of marketing; delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs; changes in customer order patterns; changes in product mix; success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations; shortages in components; production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components; those events and factors described by us in Item 1.A "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K; other risks to which our Company is subject; other factors beyond the Company's control.