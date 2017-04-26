Lime Brokerage Honored with Two Markets Choice Awards

Rising Star: Patrick Menard; Best New Risk Product: Lime Watchdog

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - April 26, 2017) - Lime Brokerage ("Lime"), a Wedbush Company, is pleased to announce that it was honored with two 2017 Markets Media, Markets Choice Awards -- Patrick Menard the "Rising Star Award," and Lime Watchdog, the "Best New Risk Product". The Markets Choice Awards recognize and highlight the outstanding achievement of firms and individuals in the institutional buy and sell-side, including trading desks, exchanges, technology providers, and investment managers. The methodology in which nominees and winners are selected focuses the opinions of market participants, such as industry peers and customers. Honorees were announced and recognized at the Markets Choice Awards Gala in New York on April 19, 2017.

Tony Huck, President and COO of Lime Brokerage, states, "We thank and appreciate Markets Media for the recognition in multiple categories at this year's Markets Choice Awards. It is truly an honor for our incredibly talented team to be recognized for its continued dedication to providing the best-in-class end-to-end technology solution that is built on speed, reliability, and scalability."

About Lime Brokerage

Lime Brokerage offers the industry's most advanced trading technologies and execution services, providing traders superior access to the most automated, high-volume electronic trading markets. Lime's systems provide unsurpassed reliability and scale with exceptionally low latency. Developed to handle the demands of the automated and electronic trading community, Lime's technology caters to a diverse and sophisticated client base. The result is a robust, highly reliable, agency-only system that includes market data and trading platforms. It allows clients to trade efficiently and anonymously across all major lit and dark market venues.

About WEDBUSH, Inc.

WEDBUSH, Inc. is a leading financial services and investment firm that, through its holdings, provides private and institutional brokerage, investment banking, equity research, fixed income, clearing, sponsored-access and execution, private capital, commercial banking, and asset management, to individual, institutional, and issuing clients. Founded in 1955, the firm's largest holding, Wedbush Securities, is one of the largest full-service investment banking and brokerage firms headquartered in the western United States, with nearly 100 offices nationwide. WEDBUSH is devoted to delivering its clients dedicated service, financial safety, continuity, and advanced technology.

