Limeade Brings on New Vice President of Alliances Eric Ranta

BELLEVUE, WA--(Marketwired - February 22, 2017) - Corporate wellness technology company Limeade appointed Eric Ranta as its new vice president of alliances. As an enterprise software and human capital management veteran, Ranta brings executive and managerial experience from Workday, SAP and Siebel across product management, value selling, professional services and alliances. He is now responsible for leading the alliances program at Limeade.

"I'm fortunate to join a company that lives its mission," Ranta said. "As a person who is committed to their own personal wellness, it is clear to me that Limeade is well-positioned as a partnering organization for not only who we are but how we get work done. I am excited to see our partner network grow in a responsible and sustainable manner while serving our customers."

Reporting directly to vice president of sales Mitch Risner, Ranta will grow and run alliances, which includes developing both consultant and partner relationships. Ranta will directly impact the Limeade Smart Hub, which includes the partner network of curated partners that help Limeade achieve its mission of measurably improving well-being in the world.

"Strategic partnerships play a critical role in our ability to create meaningful and engaging experiences for our users and customers," said Risner, who is responsible for sales, partners and consultant growth at Limeade. "We're excited for the next stage of growth and success under Eric's expert leadership."

Ranta joins Limeade from Workday, a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. As vice president of services alliances, Ranta drove the services partner ecosystem strategy and execution.

Located in the San Francisco Bay Area with his wife and two sons, Ranta is an avid skier and spends his free time with his family and in his community. He is active in improving his son's school and stays busy coaching little league.

