Limeade launches dashboard linking well-being to turnover

Participation in well-being programs impacts employee turnover

BELLEVUE, WA--(Marketwired - March 13, 2017) - Limeade, a corporate wellness technology company, today launched the Limeade turnover dashboard. With this self-serve dashboard, employers can explore how well-being program participation relates to employee turnover -- and how to use powerful data from a new source to focus employee retention efforts.

"Attraction and retention of top talent is now a key performance measure for our Be Fit Well-being Program," said Lauren Chucko, MS, RD, Benefits Manager at Allina Health. "We are using our well-being program as one way of demonstrating to employees our organization cares about their well-being, which can be important for employee satisfaction, productivity, and attraction and retention. The turnover dashboard is an excellent tool that provides our team new insight into the turnover between employees who are actively engaged in our program and those who are not."

Employers can review and manipulate interactive charts in the dashboard to understand population turnover trends in different countries, locations, departments and more. The dashboard is based on employee eligibility data and doesn't require additional third-party data. It also doesn't report at the individual level so employers can take broad action to support all employees.

"Monitoring and understanding turnover across our 1,000 locations is complicated but critical to business success," said Josh Lipscomb, Director of Total Rewards & Talent Analytics at Brinker International. "Turnover in the restaurant industry is a huge challenge so it's invaluable to see a correlation between lower turnover and people who participate in Limeade. This dashboard will help us understand opportunities to improve the employee experience and enhance our position as a great place to work. Ultimately, these factors lead to the fulfillment of our purpose: 'To connect, serve, and give to create the BEST LIFE.'"

According to the Center for American Progress, businesses spend about one-fifth of an employee's annual salary to replace that worker. Although the turnover dashboard doesn't provide employee-stated reasons for potential turnover, it clearly identifies low- and high-risk areas within an organization. By identifying these groups, HR leaders can share best practices from low turnover groups -- helping high-risk, costly turnover hotspots across their companies.

"The turnover dashboard is one of many insights dashboards that helps HR leaders tie well-being program data to measurable people and business results," said Tony Kippen, senior director of business insights. "We're continuously innovating dashboards to show how a high-energy, high well-being workforce is essential to creating great companies. We focus on employee turnover because the cost of replacing an employee can be devastating to budget and morale -- and in many cases, it's very avoidable."

The science behind it

New research from the Limeade Institute reveals a meaningful connection between well-being program participation and employee turnover.

An analysis of 2015 Limeade well-being program data from more than 500,000 employees, who came from U.S.-based employers ranging in size from 1,000 - 20,000 employees in healthcare, retail and technology sectors found:

Turnover rates were four times higher among employees who weren't registered for a well-being program compared to registered employees

among employees who weren't registered for a well-being program compared to registered employees Turnover rates were two times higher among employees with low levels of participation vs. employees with high levels of participation

These findings highlight the value of well-being data for C-level leaders who track business results, specifically turnover. They also reinforce the need to understand the role of employee well-being in keeping people engaged and committed. Recent research from Aberdeen echoes this finding: Best-in-Class companies find that the availability of employee wellness resources improves employee retention.

Privacy

Limeade uses aggregate data to guide the design of positive well-being programs, while remaining committed to protecting employee privacy. The Limeade insights dashboards adhere to stringent HIPAA privacy standards, protecting identifiable health and well-being data from all program administrators. To protect employee privacy, the insights dashboards only show anonymized aggregate data and never show data for groups with fewer than 20 people.

"Since we're the pioneers of workplace well-being, it's natural for us to advance how the industry measures it," Kippen said. "We know the C-suite wants to measure business results. We're excited to offer a tangible way to do that, while exploring how we use the data to predict future turnover."

For more information about the Limeade insights dashboards or the latest research from the Limeade Institute, please visit www.limeade.com or email tellmemore@limeade.com

About Limeade

Limeade is a corporate wellness technology company that drives real employee engagement. Limeade takes a whole-person approach to well-being, amplifies an organization's commitment to its employees and delivers smart technology that fits how people work today. Employees earn points and rewards for taking steps to improve, while employers experience better business results. Recognized for its own award-winning culture, Limeade helps the world's best companies develop happier, healthier and more productive employees. Learn more at www.limeade.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/10/11G132813/Images/Limeade_TurnoverDashboard_(1)-152b8e955fb69c50976b30786647892d.jpg