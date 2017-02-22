Limeade Welcomes Lee Rossini as VP of Product and Marketing

Former Microsoft Xbox Leader Accelerates Innovation

BELLEVUE, WA--(Marketwired - February 22, 2017) - Limeade, a corporate wellness technology company, named Lee Rossini as its new vice president of product and marketing. The former Microsoft vice president led U.S. product and retail marketing, engineering the largest retail launches in Microsoft history for Xbox One, Windows 10, Surface and Halo 5. Rossini will guide all product and go-to-market innovation for Limeade, ensuring that employees improve their well-being and employers reap the business results of an engaged workforce.

"There's a well-being epidemic out there. People are unhealthy and stressed, which is negatively impacting their performance at work and in life," said Rossini who worked on improving Microsoft's culture through their management excellence program. "I want individuals and companies to reach their potential with inspiration from Limeade -- not through the punitive approaches many use today."

Reporting directly to Limeade CEO, Henry Albrecht, Rossini will be responsible for the marketing, product management and user experience teams. He will enhance the Limeade user experience with more personalization and choice, and ensure Limeade technology makes a greater cultural impact for employers who have committed to employee well-being.

"I love building market-defining products with revolutionary experiences. I got to do that with Xbox and other great products -- and we will continue to do it at Limeade. I feel uniquely aligned with this company," said Rossini. "I have never seen another one like it."

"Lee is a great business person because he's a great person. He has a track record of inspiring and motivating high-performing teams. He'll foster strong product and marketing alignment, which will ultimately help us serve our customers better," said Limeade CEO Henry Albrecht. "We're excited about infusing Lee's incredible expertise to support our mission of measurably improving well-being in the world."

Rossini worked at Microsoft for the past 14 years leading teams, driving innovation and growing market share for the $5 billion U.S. consumer business. He started at Microsoft as a product manager on the original Xbox gaming system and won the Worldwide Chairman's Award for the record-setting launch of Kinect. Prior to Microsoft, Rossini held leadership roles in marketing and product at Sierra Entertainment and Fluke Networks.

"My vision is to help others achieve more than they thought ever possible," said Rossini. "To be a part of this great Limeade team, focused upon such a worthy mission, is as good as it gets."

Rossini lives in Kirkland with his wife and two daughters. He enjoys CrossFit, college football and mentoring in his community.

For more information about Limeade, please visit www.limeade.com.

About Limeade

Limeade is a corporate wellness technology company that drives real employee engagement. Limeade takes a whole-person approach to well-being, amplifies an organization's commitment to its employees and delivers smart technology that fits how people work today. Employees earn points and rewards for taking steps to improve, while employers experience better business results. Recognized for its own award-winning culture, Limeade helps the world's best companies develop happier, healthier and more productive employees. Learn more at www.limeade.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/21/11G130962/Images/limeade_IMG_6261_altAPPROVED-0ab3243d69348c6ca5b17f802a7ed9c1.jpg