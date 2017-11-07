Limelight of Greater Bay Area: OnaAsia launches Kowloon Bay Data Centre

HONG KONG, CHINA--(Marketwired - Nov 7, 2017) - OneAsia announces the launch of its 4th data centre in Hong Kong, the 128,000 square feet data centre situated in Kowloon Bay. The six-storey en-bloc facility supports 2,000+ standard racks, upgradable to Tier 4 from Tier 3+ standard with access to multiple Tier 1 international carrier networks. It offers customers the highest level of security and reliability.

Capitalizing on the emerging mega-economy, Hong Kong's growing linkages in the Greater Bay Area has proved itself a prime location. "Hong Kong endeavors to bring its competency into full play as it helps MNCs enter the China market and get on with the global business circuit." said Charles Lee, the founder and CEO of OneAsia.

With efficient and reliable network connection linking up most of the top data centres in Hong Kong, the new Kowloon Bay data centre optimizes internet solutions for local, China and oversea connectivity. The OneAsia data centre offers world class co-location services with value added solutions in Connectivity and Cloud, guaranteeing efficient IT infrastructure and diversity for fast-growing businesses across the Greater Bay Area.

Additional features of the Kowloon Bay data centre includes:

Carrier neutral

Minimum N+1 resilience on all systems, upgradable to 2N on request

On-site diesel tanks to support 24 hours at full capacity

99.99% Service Level Agreement

24x7 NOC operation with smart hand services

Equipped with DCIM solutions monitoring, optimizing the performance and efficiency of Data Centre Infrastructure

ISO 9001, 14001, 20000 & 27001

