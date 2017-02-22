IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 22, 2017) - Homebuyers looking for hilltop prestige and architectural elegance in the Villages of Irvine's Groves at Orchard Hills Village are discovering Trevi by The New Home Company. This limited collection of estate-style, single-family residences are among the largest available in the village and reflect the height of prestige with dramatic two-story floorplans designed by the renowned Robert Hidey Architects. Homes feature voluminous living spaces spanning up to approximately 6,937 square feet with up to eight bedrooms, up to eight and one-half baths, gourmet kitchens with oversized islands, open Great Rooms for entertaining, a convenient downstairs bedroom and two-car garages. Design highlights distinguishing the collection include dual master suites per plan, second kitchens, detached casitas, spacious interior courtyards and coveted indoor-outdoor living areas. A number of customization opportunities are also available through the builder's on-site Design Studio, giving homebuyers the freedom to personalize interior and exterior spaces to suit their distinctive preferences.

Heightening the appeal of this Orchard Hills neighborhood is the enviable Villages of Irvine® lifestyle, where residents enjoy family-friendly parks, scenic trails and exclusive recreational advantages reserved solely for Groves' homeowners. These amenities include the Resort at the Groves with its shimmering pool, spa, club room, sports courts and more, as well as Hideaway Park and Meadow at the Groves, a new resort-style park opening soon.

Potential buyers are invited to tour Trevi's three model homes at Orchard Hills, or for more information, visit www.VillagesofIrvine.com today.

Located in a prime Irvine setting, homeowners enjoy the best of the city with easy access to great shopping, dining and entertainment at the nearby Orchard Hills Shopping Center, Northpark Plaza and popular Woodbury™ Town Center. Parents with school-aged children will appreciate inclusion in the highly acclaimed Tustin Unified School District, where students attend top-rated elementary, middle and high schools, all conveniently close to home. Hicks Canyon Elementary is a California Distinguished School; Orchard Hills School is a 2015 Gold Ribbon School and California Distinguished School; and the elite Beckman High School was included on the Washington Post's "America's Most Challenging High Schools" list, and is both a California Distinguished School and 2015 Gold Ribbon School. These remarkable educational institutions present signature academic programs, a challenging curriculum, and exceptional teachers who inspire students to achieve and excel.

Orchard Hills, one of the Villages of Irvine, offers residents an opportunity to live in luxury residences within a village where the land is a reflection of Irvine's agricultural heritage. Orchard Hills is a retreat for residents who desire residential sophistication, coupled with the tranquility of lush surroundings nestled against the backdrop of Loma Ridge. Destined to become the crown jewel of North Irvine, this naturally breathtaking community is nestled among avocado orchards

that are planned to encompass more than 500 acres.

Created by Irvine Company Community Development, the Villages of Irvine®, was recently honored as the "Top-Selling Master Planned Community in the Region" for the fifth straight year and was the only Southern California new home community to rank in the top 10 of the top-selling list. The Villages of Irvine are located in the City of Irvine, ranked by Money Magazine as California's No. 1 city in its 2014 "Best Places to Live" list. ParkScore's honored the master-planned community in 2016 as having the best park system in Southern California -- and eighth best nationwide. The highly-acclaimed master-planned community is renowned for allowing residents to enjoy a unique lifestyle unmatched in the region -- some of the best schools in the state; America's safest city for 11 straight years; abundant open space, parks and recreational opportunities; and world-class dining, entertainment and employment. For more information, please visit VillagesofIrvine.com.

Homebuyers interested in Trevi at the Groves at Orchard Hills can visit www.Villagesof Irvine.com for more information, or contact a New Home Consultant at (949) 438-5032.

To visit Orchard Hills from the 405 or 5 freeways, exit Culver Drive and head east. Follow Culver Drive to enter the village.