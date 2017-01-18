Limo in Vancouver Caters to Couples

Limo in Vancouver creates romantic rides for the newly engaged

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - January 18, 2017) - Of all the romantic occasions in life, few measure up to an engagement. Realizing someone is ready to share their life with you is a thrill that's hard to beat. That's why the staff members at Limo in Vancouver are ready to make this day even more exciting with their elegant transportation services: http://www.limoinvancouver.com/choose-limo-vancouver-for-your-engagement/

From the flamboyant to the fabulous, Limo in Vancouver offers a wide variety of options that range from the SUV Cadillac Escalade to sleek black sedans. All limousines are lavishly furnished with the amenities and features needed to elevate that special day, and generously tinted windows guarantee complete discretion and privacy.

Treat your betrothed to the ultimate style while enjoying a complimentary bottle of bubbly. Once a car is booked, it can be personalized with decorations and other special touches. For example, if chocolates or flowers are required, just let Limo in Vancouver know ahead of time. With a wave of their magical stick shift, anything can be acquired for a truly memorable trip.

All the chauffeurs at Limo in Vancouver are professionally attired and remain at your beck and call for the duration of the event. Vehicles will be stocked with ample ice, water -- and the aforementioned champagne -- but other drinks can be arranged as well. Best of all, your ride won't turn into a pumpkin after midnight.

For those who plan to share the momentous occasion, Limo in Vancouver has vehicles that can accommodate up to eight passengers. Enjoy flawless service to and from your destination -- or let the driver chauffeur your party around the city for a few hours. Either way, you can look forward to seamless service and transportation from safe, professional drivers.

The team at Limo in Vancouver pride themselves on offering competitive rates. Present any formal estimate from a competitor, and it will be matched. All reservations must be made 24 hours in advance. Just let our team know about your engagement, and we'll work to make it a happy, joyous occasion.

About the Company

Limo in Vancouver is a rental service that proudly offers affordable luxury transportation, featuring the very latest makes and models in the industry. Their fleet includes SUVs as well party buses that can cater to events across Greater Vancouver, Whistler, and the Fraser Valley.