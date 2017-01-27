Limo Service Vancouver offers special service for Valentine Day

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - January 27, 2017) - Limo Service Vancouver, a luxury limousine service based out of Vancouver is extending its services for Valentine's Day Tuesday Feb 14, 2017. The company has added more limousines and drivers to its business especially for this special romantic day. Limo Vancouver is offering special discounts for the entire day and will be servicing all areas of Vancouver and the adjacent suburbs. The company has an excellent choice of limousines ranging from the luxury Lincoln town car, Lexus and Mercedes sedans, Cadillac Escalade ESV luxury SUVs and the stretch limos.

Valentine's Day is a just a few days away and this is the perfect time to shower your partner with a ride of a lifetime. Vancouver Limo can make your Valentine's Day unforgettable. All the limos come with the stunning amenities and offer a luxury ride.

Limo Vancouver has kept up with the times and now has all its chauffeurs wear an elegant uniform. Further, Vancouver Limo has vehicles that are fully furnished with a fully integrated sound system, leather seats, tinted windows that offer privacy and a snack bar with beverages. The company enlists a network of operators who guide the chauffeurs around traffic congestion or other road delays. So irrespective of where the client wants to go, be it a restaurant, park, beach, hotel, an office or a shopping mall, Vancouver Limo ensures that the guests are never late.

About the Company

Limo Service Vancouver has a fleet of luxury vehicles for clients to select from. Over the years, Limo Vancouver has offered the most luxurious way to travel in and around Vancouver. All the vehicles are fully furnished with luxurious amenities for clients to enjoy while traveling. The company offers competitive rates and maintains excellent drivers with efficient door to door service. Additional information on Limo Service Vancouver is available at www.limoinvancouver.com or call theirs office at 778-355-3365.