Lincoln Mining and Goldcliff Resource Corp. Advance Permitting at Pine Grove, Nevada

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 19, 2017) - Paul Saxton, President of Lincoln Mining Corporation (TSX VENTURE:LMG) ("Lincoln" or the "Company") and George Sanders, President of Goldcliff Resource Corporation ("Goldcliff") are pleased to report that they, as Pine Grove gold joint venture partners, have made significant progress in advancing the permitting of the Pine Grove project, in Lyon County, Nevada. Critical to the overall permitting process is our engagement of Mr. Del Fortner as Director of Permitting and Environmental Compliance. From 2003 to 2006 Mr. Fortner directed the Federal mining program for Nevada as Deputy State Director of the Bureau of Land Management (BLM). Since 2006, Mr. Fortner has been in private practise with an excellent record of advising resource development projects on all aspects of local, state and federal permitting. Mr. Fortner is a graduate of the University of Akron with a BSc. degree in Geology.

Mr. Fortner will assist the joint venture in developing the most cost effective and timely strategies for all exploration and mine development permit issues. He will also provide guidance for all communication with environmental consultants, local, state and federal agencies and local stakeholders.

Mr. Fortner has already met with the Lincoln exploration team to assist in the preparation of drill permits. The joint venture plans an additional reverse circulation drill program to further expand the new upper zone discovered at the Wilson deposit in the fall 2016 drill program.

He will also be meeting with the Lincoln Chief Operating Officer to develop a Plan of Operations for submission for mine development.

The joint venture partners welcome Mr. Fortner's contribution to advancing the Pine Grove project.

Jeffery Wilson, Vice President of Exploration of Lincoln Mining Corporation, and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 has reviewed, prepared, and approved the scientific technical disclosure contained in this news release.

Lincoln Mining Corp. is a Canadian precious metals exploration and development company with two projects in various stages of exploration and development, which include the advanced stage Pine Grove gold property in Nevada and the pre-development stage Oro Cruz gold property in California. In the United States, the Company operates under Lincoln Gold US Corp. and Lincoln Resource Group Corp., both are Nevada corporations.

