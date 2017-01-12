Lincoln Mining Confirms New Target Area at Pine Grove, Nevada

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Jan. 12, 2017) - Paul Saxton, President of Lincoln Mining Corporation (TSX VENTURE:LMG) ("Lincoln" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has completed an initial field exploration program on the southern part of its Pine Grove gold property, which is located approximately 20 miles from Yerington, Nevada, in the Pine Grove Hills. Positive assay results have been received on rock samples taken as part of the program.

The field exploration program focused on the north facing flank of a steep ridge, approximately 3,000 ft. (914 m) south of the Wheeler gold deposit. This new target area is on the Southern Cross lode claims and is 100% controlled by Lincoln and its joint venture partner, Goldcliff Resource Corporation. Lincoln geologists believe that the anomalous gold-copper values in the new target area may represent "leakage" from concealed mineralization. The steep ridge lies between two semi-parallel, north-south trending topographic lineaments that cut Jurassic granodiorite that line up with the Wheeler deposit. Granodiorite is the preferred host rock at Pine Grove.

Sixteen grab samples were collected from various old prospect dumps that were previously sampled by Teck Resources in the early 1990's and found to be anomalous in gold. Of the 16 samples collected by Lincoln, 75% contained detectable gold and seven samples returned gold assays greater than 0.5 g/t gold. Anomalous gold included: 0.516 g/t; 0.638 g/t; 0.772 g/t; 1.31 g/t; 1.52 g/t; 1.91 g/t and as high as 10.9 g/t Au. Anomalous copper is also present and is a characteristic of the Pine Grove gold system. High copper values included: 1,410 ppm; 1,435 ppm; 1,775 ppm Cu and 1.83% and 2.75% Cu.

Additional geologic mapping, rock-chip sampling and a soil sampling program in this target area are planned for the summer of 2017.

Jeffery Wilson, Vice President of Exploration of Lincoln Mining Corporation, and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 has reviewed the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

Lincoln Mining Corp. is a Canadian precious metals exploration and development company with two projects in various stages of exploration and development, which include the advanced stage Pine Grove gold property in Nevada and the pre-development stage Oro Cruz gold property in California. In the United States, the Company operates under Lincoln Gold US Corp. and Lincoln Resource Group Corp., both are Nevada corporations. For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 604-688-7377, or visit the Company's website at www.lincolnmining.com.

On behalf of Lincoln Mining Corporation

Paul Saxton, President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

THIS PRESS RELEASE MAY INCLUDE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS OR INFORMATION. ALL STATEMENTS OTHER THAN STATEMENTS OF HISTORICAL FACT INCLUDED IN THIS RELEASE, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION, STATEMENTS REGARDING THE STATUS OF THE COMPANY'S PROPERTIES ARE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS THAT INVOLVE VARIOUS RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES. THERE CAN BE NO ASSURANCE THAT SUCH STATEMENTS WILL PROVE TO BE ACCURATE AND ACTUAL RESULTS AND FUTURE EVENTS COULD DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE ANTICIPATED IN SUCH STATEMENTS. IMPORTANT FACTORS THAT COULD CAUSE ACTUAL RESULTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THE COMPANY'S PLANS OR EXPECTATIONS INCLUDE AVAILABILITY OF CAPITAL AND FINANCING TO MAINTAIN THE COMPANY'S PROJECTS; GENERAL ECONOMIC, MARKET OR BUSINESS CONDITIONS; FLUCTUATING METAL PRICES; REGULATORY CHANGES; TIMELINESS OF GOVERNMENT OR REGULATORY APPROVALS AND OTHER RISKS DETAILED HEREIN AND FROM TIME TO TIME IN THE FILINGS MADE BY THE COMPANY. THE COMPANY MAKES ALL REASONABLE EFFORTS TO UPDATE ITS CORPORATE MATERIAL, DOCUMENTATION AND FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION ON A TIMELY BASIS.