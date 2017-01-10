Lincoln Property Company Named 2016 NGBS Green Partner of Excellence

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - Jan 10, 2017) - Lincoln Property Company has been named a 2016 NGBS Green Partner of Excellence. NGBS Green, the National Green Building Standard™, has certified more homes than any other national green home certification program in the US. Recognition in this elite group of green certification participants validates the commitment Lincoln has made to provide its residents with a home of comfort and convenience.

"As the home building market continues its rebound," said Home Innovation president and CEO Michael Luzier, "dedicated partners like Lincoln Property Company prove that participating in our rigorous third-party certification program isn't just a passing fad -- it's a strategic business decision that is paying dividends and changing the marketplace. Others around the industry could benefit from following the lead of this year's Partners of Excellence and building on their success."

To earn certification to the National Green Building Standard, a multifamily building must meet rigorous criteria in six categories -- Lot and Site Development; Resource Efficiency; Energy Efficiency; Water Efficiency; Indoor Environmental Quality; and Homeowner Education.

Sheri Killingsworth, Lincoln's Vice President of Marketing and Communications, stated, "Environmentally friendly living is a top priority for both Lincoln Property Company and for our residents. Sustainability has become a widely recognized global matter, making energy efficient and ecofriendly communities more desirable homes."

Lincoln has been prioritizing green initiatives for their communities and residents since 2009. In 2015, and in conjunction with LORD Green Real Estate Strategies, Inc., LPC developed and published its first Green Living Guide.

Lincoln Property Company was named a Green Partner of Excellence in the category of Builders and Developers. Other NGBS Green Partners of Excellence categories included Advocates, Architects and Verifiers.

About Lincoln Property Company

Lincoln Property Company was founded in 1965 as a builder and operator of high-quality residential communities. In the early 1970's, Lincoln expanded its product mix to include commercial, build-to-suit, office, hotel, industrial, and other mixed-use assets. In 1972, Lincoln took this expertise within the United States to Western Europe and the Middle East.

In 2001, Lincoln joined forces with the U.S. Department of Defense to renovate and redevelop family housing at selected bases for the Navy, the Marine Corps, and the Army, becoming one of the largest operators of military housing in the country. Lincoln continued its growth in 2013 with the acquisition of Grand Campus Living, increasing the depth of knowledge in the rental housing sector for the firm.

Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Lincoln focuses on real estate investment, construction and development, in addition to property management. Their national reputation has enabled Lincoln to attract a large client base of owners and investors who count on their ability to deliver quality results and continually serve as a market leader.

