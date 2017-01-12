Lincoln at Tinner Hill and Lincoln at Discovery Square Take Home Marketing and Advertising Excellence Awards

HERNDON, VA--(Marketwired - Jan 12, 2017) - Two brand new Lincoln Property Company apartment communities, Lincoln at Tinner Hill and Lincoln at Discovery Square, took home several awards from this year's Property Management Association's ceremony for annual Marketing and Advertising Excellence.

Lincoln at Tinner Hill, a new mixed-use community in Falls Church, VA surrounded by a myriad of shops, restaurants, and public transit, took home the award for Best Lease-Up Brochure. The agency utilized was Merrick Towle. Lincoln at Tinner Hill also received an honorable mention for Best Lease-Up Single Property Overall Marketing Campaign.

Lincoln at Discovery Square, an amenity-packed lease-up community in Herndon, VA, also took home two prestigious awards. The community was named Best Lease-Up Website, utilizing a parallax homepage design, bold colors and play-on-words verbiage. Lincoln at Discovery Square additionally received an honorable mention for Best Lease-Up Brochure. The designing agency was again Merrick Towle.

Both communities are under the management of Lincoln Property Company, the second largest multifamily manager in the United States.

About Lincoln Property Company

Lincoln Property Company was founded in 1965 as a builder and operator of high-quality residential communities. In the early 1970's, Lincoln expanded its product mix to include commercial, build-to-suit, office, hotel, industrial, and other mixed-use assets. In 1972, Lincoln took this expertise within the United States to Western Europe and the Middle East.

In 2001, Lincoln joined forces with the U.S. Department of Defense to renovate and redevelop family housing at selected bases for the Navy, the Marine Corps, and the Army. Through innovative management, property rehabilitation and award-winning new construction designs, Lincoln is now one of the largest operators of military housing in the country. Lincoln continued its growth in 2013 with the acquisition of Grand Campus Living, increasing the depth of knowledge in the rental housing sector for the firm.

Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Lincoln focuses on real estate investment, construction and development, in addition to property management. Their national reputation has enabled Lincoln to attract a large client base of owners and investors who count on their ability to deliver quality results and continually serve as a market leader.

For more information about Lincoln Property Company, please visit http://www.lincolnapts.com/management-services or visit http://www.lincolnapts.com/regions/ for apartment listings in your area.

Follow Lincoln Property Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook to hear about all the new deals to help you look forward to moving into your new home!