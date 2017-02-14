Lindsays Selects iManage for Document and Email Management

Leading Scottish Law Firm Joins 20+ Other Firms That Have Moved From Envision to iManage Work for Increased Productivity, Mobility, and Security

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - Feb 14, 2017) - iManage today announced that Lindsays -- a full-service Scottish legal firm -- has selected iManage Work for its Work Product Management needs. The firm joins a growing list of companies that have chosen iManage as a replacement for the DMS component of their Envision practice management system, which is approaching end of life. iManage Work provides Lindsays with unified, secure engagement folders where users can organize documents and emails side-by-side with other critical work product. Users are never more than a few clicks away from the project-specific information they want to see -- boosting efficiency and saving valuable time.

The firm is also implementing the iManage Work Mobility module so that Lindsays' employees will be able to access their most current work product from their mobile devices. As a result, lawyers can stay productive while on the go or working from remote locations -- all while keeping important client files secure with granular permissions and content encryption.

"iManage Work gives us the ability to fundamentally change the way our business operates," said Ian Beattie, Chief Operating Officer of Lindsays. "More than moving us towards a 'paper-lite' way of working, it expands how and where we can get work done, and enhances the level of security we can bring to client engagements."

Lindsays initially sought a replacement for its practice management system, Envision, which is approaching end of life. The firm quickly realized that rather than replacing the entire practice management system, it could address its users' most pressing concerns by first replacing the document and email management system. iManage's market-leading position made it an obvious choice to select.

iManage gives customers the choice of deploying the solution on-premises or having it delivered as a cloud service. Lindsays worked with Edinburgh-based iManage partner Quorum Legal to implement iManage Work on-premises, and is scheduled to roll it out firm-wide in Q1 2017 to approximately 250 users.

In addition to improving their current processes, Lindsays sees the move to iManage as a way to better prepare the firm for the future. As new data protection regulations like GDPR take effect, the ability to seamlessly incorporate other products within iManage Work Product Management like iManage Govern -- which helps firms effectively manage and govern their information -- provides a way to adapt to the new regulatory environment and strengthen compliance.

"iManage is the trusted solution for firms looking to switch from Envision," said Geoff Hornsby, iManage General Manager, EMEA. "It's easy to see why so many firms have switched from Envision to iManage. iManage is a proven, secure, and trusted solution for document and email management -- and it provides a platform for solving future challenges, not just today's problems. That's something an end-of-lifed product like Envision just can't offer, and that's why more and more customers are making the move to iManage."

