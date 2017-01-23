LINE chooses Fyber as their first ad monetization platform to fuel their addictive mobile games with video ads

LINE's mobile game reaches 90%+ ad fill rate with APAC users

BERLIN, GERMANY--(Marketwired - January 23, 2017) - Fyber GmbH (Fyber), an independent advertising technology company, today announced a collaboration with messaging app and connected games powerhouse, LINE (LINE Plus Corp., a subsidiary of LINE Corp, Japan). Fyber is the first advertising monetization platform to fuel LINE's mobile games with ads using video mediation. Through this collaboration, LINE users are able to view video ads to gain in-game currency in various LINE game apps. LINE's monthly user base currently reaches over hundreds of millions of users worldwide, and their parent company LINE Corp. had the largest tech IPO in 2016.

Fyber's platform is designed to maximize revenues and simplify ad network integration, so that publishers like LINE can reduce operational overhead involved in integrating and managing these integrations and focus more time on their monetization strategies. Fyber has extended the current engineering and account management resources to support LINE's local team. This collaboration further cements Fyber's strong commitment for global expansion into the Asia-Pacific region, following key partnerships with other APAC based companies like Cheetah Mobile, Feelingtouch, GREE, Bandai Namco and more.

"It's exciting to partner with a great company like LINE who has taken the first step in adopting ad monetization as one of the leading publishers in the Asia-Pacific region. Rewarded video ads are steadily becoming a staple secondary revenue stream for mobile gaming devs who have traditionally focused on just IAP," said Jim Schinella, Chief Business Officer of Fyber. "Their popularity stems in the fact that they're opt-in. Users choose to watch a video ad, so the experience is much more user friendly and engaging compared to traditional advertising."

The digital advertising market in Asia-Pacific is large and booming. According to MAGNA Global's Advertising Forecasts Winter Update, digital, especially social media and video, continues to drive advertising growth. Mobile-centric ad campaigns generated the majority of regional growth, while desktop-based impressions are now stagnating and declined in 2016 by -2% and projected at -5% in 2017. By 2020, Magna predicts, mobile devices will make up 70 percent of budgets.

