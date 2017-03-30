Linescape Upgrades Sailing Schedule Search Engine to Reach a Wider Audience in the Shipping Community

Cutting-edge technology coupled with a new search interface provides more ways to search containership schedules, appealing to more sectors of the shipping industry

BURLINGAME, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 30, 2017) - Linescape, the independent provider of ocean container schedules, now offers three new ways to search schedules -- by vessel, by port and by carrier. Linescape is adding the new search interfaces to reach a wider audience beyond its regular users who search only by port pairs.

The standard way to search sailing schedules was always by origin and destination, appealing most to shippers and forwarders planning their shipments, but now Linescape's new interface offers the most versatile search tool in the industry. The new search by vessel is useful for users who wish to track vessels through all planned ports of call. The new search by port is useful for users in port communities who need to know vessel arrivals and departures at a port on any given day in the future. The new search by carrier is useful for users who want to follow a carrier's entire fleet of vessels. Furthermore, the search by origin and destination has been optimized to quickly return all schedules, either direct sailings or with up to 1 or 2 transhipments.

When asked about the motivation for the new search interfaces, David Tarizzo explains, "From our user feedback we learned that the shipping community needed to search schedule data in more ways than just by port pairs. The new interface now allows them to follow a vessel, to follow port arrivals and departures, or to follow a carrier's fleet of vessels, equally responsive by computer or by mobile device. There is now literally something for everyone in the shipping industry, whether in the office or on the road."

Another innovation of the new website is the option to receive the results from any search as a CSV file either by direct download or by scheduled delivery of email attachments. Users can set up their own mini datafeeds to deliver automatically to their email address and to receive repeating updates on the days and intervals of their choosing. This "Data by Email" can be set up in three different formats: by origin and destination, by vessel name or IMO, and by port arrivals or departures.

When asked about the inspiration behind the strategic initiative to support all companies with these mini datafeeds, Dimitrios Sogas explains, "Our new 'Data by Email' feature allows us to serve a wider range of customers. For years, we have had to turn away datafeed customers who needed rather small data sets because the cost of setting up and maintaining them was out of reach for so many users with smaller budgets. Now, with this new feature, we can help many more users around the world get the data they have been asking for, at a very reasonable cost."

As before, only basic data is available to users free of charge, but for advanced data and special features Linescape has added two subscription plans to meet the budgets and needs of companies large and small. Beyond these, for more sophisticated needs, Linescape continues to offer its business-to-business datafeeds which are ideal for integrating into a customer's transport management system.

Designed for faster and more versatile navigation either by computer or by mobile device, Linescape's new search engine allows users to map out almost any view of ocean schedules for shipping containers worldwide. The new subscription plans offer a broader range of schedule, vessel and carrier data, as well as more useful features and local carrier contacts. The powerful search engine allows users to view routes and schedules from over 100 container lines, with some 12 million voyages by deep-sea, short-sea and feeder-lines, and through more than 200,000 port pairs.

Learn more about how Linescape's advanced search capabilities and datafeeds can help you find alternatives and save time at www.linescape.com.

About Linescape.com

Linescape is the first independent website to present a comprehensive and impartial overview of the routes and schedules of the world's containership lines. The newly redesigned website gives shippers and forwarders the freedom to search schedules by origin and destination, by vessel, by port or by carrier. The company is headquartered in Burlingame, California. It's not affiliated with any carrier, acting independently from all shipping lines, shippers and forwarders.