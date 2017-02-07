Lingotek Expands Multilingual Support and Sponsorship of Drupal, one of the Most Popular CMS in the World

Partnership began with Lingotek's industry-leading translation modules for making Drupal websites multilingual

LEHI, UT--(Marketwired - February 07, 2017) - Lingotek | The Translation Network today announced that it will significantly expand its corporate sponsorship of Drupal.org and the Drupal Association. Drupal is used on over one million websites and is the most used CMS for high traffic websites like Twitter and Pinterest. Lingotek will be supporting a Drupal community of more than one million members.

Lingotek's support helps the Drupal community with funding, infrastructure, education, promotion, distribution, and online collaboration to increase its ability to deliver personalized, multilingual content and better user experiences for global customers.

Lingotek was a founding member of the Technology Supporting Partner Program and now will be contributing to Drupal.org's Localize.Drupal.org, Multilingual Documentation, and Drupal Solutions web pages, conducting a joint translation webinar, providing a featured blog post, and upgrading to a Premium Technology Supporting Partnership.

"Lingotek has been a Drupal.org supporter for several years now," said Rob Vandenberg, President and CEO of Lingotek. "Our long partnership with Drupal has been key to Lingotek's success, and we are honored to be a key component for multilingual Drupal users now and in the future."

Lingotek is not only a major sponsor of Drupal.org, the company is a long-time contributor to the Drupal community. Lingotek was recently named as a top 30 Drupal Contributor by Dries Buytaert, CTO of Acquia and founder of Drupal and Drupal.org. Lingotek has sponsored, attended, and presented educational sessions at over 100+ DrupalCamps and DrupalCons around the world over the past several years.

"The Drupal Association is an educational non-profit organization that tasks itself with fostering and supporting the Drupal software project, the community, and its growth," said Megan Sanicki, Executive Director of Drupal Association. "Our long partnership with Lingotek and other supporters like them is key to the Drupal Association's success, and we are pleased to have Lingotek continue and expand their partnership role."

Lingotek is a Drupal Association Inaugural Technology Supporter. The integration the company created for use inside Drupal leads the industry with its ability to translate every element on every page. The Lingotek - Inside Drupal Module helps Drupal 7 and Drupal 8 users improve access to global markets and customers by providing a direct integration between their content management system (CMS) and Lingotek's industry-leading translation management system (TMS) and professional translation services network. Our modules seamlessly handle file transfer to translators, publication of translations on Drupal sites, and ongoing synchronization of multilingual content. Lingotek offers the community a free lifetime professional license, which includes the ability to translate Drupal content using either machine translation, community, or access Lingotek's network of professional translators.

About Drupal.org

Drupal.org is a home of the Drupal project and the Drupal community. It is supported and maintained by the Drupal Association with the help of the Drupal community volunteers. Created in 2001, it is one of the largest, continuously operating examples of Drupal.

Drupal is a scalable, open platform for web content management and digital experiences. It is used by some of the world's busiest websites, from the White House and Twitter to PCWorld. Drupal enables seamless site-building through hundreds of free modules and simple back-end integration. Drupal's ease of use makes for an ideal match with Lingotek's Translation Network, which is designed to add exceptional agility and performance to sites requiring multilingual capabilities.

About Lingotek

Lingotek's Translation Network is the only cloud-based solution to connect all your global content in one place, giving you the power to manage your brand worldwide. Our industry-leading technology pairs with the best enterprise applications and expert linguists to continuously push dynamic multilingual content to all of your global markets. Lingotek is based in Lehi, Utah -- also known as Silicon Slopes -- and is funded by Signal Peak Ventures and In-Q-Tel.

