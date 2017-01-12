Lingotek Translation Tech & Language Services Successes of 2016

New Translation Connectors, TMS Enhancements, and Strategic Partnerships Top the List

LEHI, UT--(Marketwired - January 12, 2017) - Lingotek | The Translation Network announced its highlights of 2016, which included a new translation CAT tool, several new connectors, enhancements to its translation management system (TMS), and new strategic partnerships. These additions to the company's tech-enabled translation and language services provide agile processes that can help enterprises improve their operational efficiencies, increase their delivery of multilingual content, and reduce the overall cost of translation.

"The product innovations and partnerships we've created in 2016 will pave the way for success in 2017-- for both Lingotek and our customers," said Rob Vandenberg, President and CEO of Lingotek. "By constantly innovating and customizing for our enterprise clients, we're creating the cutting-edge tools and tech-enabled services they need to digitally transform localization. Our customers appreciate that integrated, cloud-based translation makes it easier to deliver the continuous, personalized multilingual content that global customers demand."

New Translation Products

In 2016, Lingotek introduced the only real-time translation review tool, the In-Context Workbench (ICW). The ICW immerses translators in a dynamic visual experience, bringing translation, formatting, and review together in real time and in one place.

Lingotek added seven new Lingotek - Inside Connectors for several top enterprise applications: Adobe Experience Manager, HubSpot, Lithium, MindTouch, Marketo, Oracle Eloqua, and Zendesk.

Another product addition in 2016 was the Lingotek - Inside Filesystem Connector, which lets users quickly add content, request translations, and pull completed translations right from the desktop. It easily translates files stored on any file system, such as shared drives, Google Drive, DropBox, and more. Lingotek - Inside Connectors are the industry's only multilingual APIs to offer out-of-the-box integrations with the most popular web applications: CRM, CMS, eCommerce platforms, knowledge bases, product and support documentation, social business software, marketing automation suites, desktop files, and even software localization.

TMS and Connector Enhancements

Lingotek remains dedicated to the continuous improvement of its translation management system (TMS) and connectors. With the addition of automated spelling and grammar checks, linguists are able to check their work for misspelled words and grammatical errors in over 20 languages.

The Lingotek - Inside Drupal 8 Module was released simultaneously with the launch of Drupal 8. The company was the first to introduce an integrated translation integration for Drupal 8. At DrupalCon Dublin 2016, Lingotek's session on "Drupal 8 Multilingual APIs: Building for the Entire World" was voted a Top 10 Session by attendees.

The Lingotek - Inside Salesforce Connector was updated in 2016 to automate the translation for knowledge base articles and to make document repositories multilingual. This gives Salesforce users the power to build consistent, up-to-date content that is fully integrated within the Lingotek cloud-based TMS.

Top Translation Rankings

2016 ended with Lingotek earning a spot on the eContent Magazine list of the Top 100 in the Digital Content Industry. The company was also named a Top Language Services Company this year. In addition, Lingotek continued to rank among the Best WordPress Translation Plugins. The Lingotek - Inside WordPress Plugin continues to grow in popularity with over 10,000 active installs and 146,275+ downloads. The company appeared on more than 20 lists of top multilingual WordPress plugins in 2016.

Customer Success Stories

In 2016, Lingotek published eight new case studies detailing the benefits experienced by streamlining and integrating translation for several well-known global enterprise customers in the manufacturing, automotive, e-learning, life sciences, travel, and telecom industries.

Strategic Partnerships

Lingotek continues to develop the most successful partnership channel in the industry. The company's Digital Agency Partners of 2016 include Mirum, Bluespark, DigitasLBi, Element Solutions, Forum One Communications, Hook42, Lithium Technologies, Mediacurrent, Oomph, SNP Technologies, FFW and Traktek Partners. Our Digital Agency Partners provide expert consulting, implementation and integration services that extend our solutions to their clients as part of their Digital Transformation engagement.

6D Global, cloud conversions, Digital Bridge Solutions, Fishbowl, Function1, iTalent Corporation, Vsa Partners, Inc., and XTIVIA were some of Lingotek's key Connector Partners in 2016. Inside Connector Partners are those that offer Web Content Management Systems (WCMS), Content Management Systems (CMS), Enterprise Content Management (ECM) and Social Content Relationship Management (SCRM) that integrate directly with the Lingotek Translation Network.

Lingotek and Acquia, the leading provider of cloud-based, digital experience management solutions, continue to work together to help global organizations build world-class digital experiences that deliver transformative business results and speed innovation and time to market.

About Lingotek

Lingotek | The Translation Network is the only cloud-based solution to connect all of your global content in one place, giving you the power to manage your brand worldwide. Our industry-leading technology pairs with the best enterprise applications and expert language services to continuously push dynamic multilingual content to all of your global markets. Lingotek is based in Lehi, Utah -- also known as Silicon Slopes -- and is funded by Signal Peak Ventures and In-Q-Tel.